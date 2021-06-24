Star Wars Pinball VR Adds Free Droids Table DLC

A little something awesome from Zen Studios today as they have added a new free DLC table to Star Wars Pinball VR. As you might suspect from the name, the table will be centered around everyone's favorite sub-plot narrators of the franchise, C-3PO and R2-D2. The game will revolve around their time with the Jawas in the desert of Tatooine between the time they escaped Darth Vader and just before being sold to Luke Skywalker. It's an interesting place for the crew to pick for a table, but it looks pretty fun based on the video and screenshots here. You can download it for free right now on Oculus Quest, Steam VR, and PSVR.

Having narrowly evaded the clutches of Darth Vader and the Galactic Empire, our two intrepid droids find themselves stranded on the desert world of Tatooine. They'll need your help to escape the scavenging Jawas and carry out their mission to get Leia's message and the Death Star plans to Obi-Wan Kenobi. Star Wars Pinball VR delivers a growing collection of amazing tables, including new creations like The Mandalorian and Star Wars Classic Collectibles. The game expands on the core Star Wars Pinball experience with exclusives like a decked-out Fan Cave to call home for your tables and collectibles, plus mesmerizing features like Total Immersion Mode and full 360-degree mini-games. Help R2-D2 and C-3PO escape the Sandcrawler as they join the fun right next to your pinball machine. But watch out for the Jawas!

Use the Sandcrawler's Ore Processor and Magnet Crane mechanisms as playfield toys to start multiball.

Assist other captured droids to earn perks in Wizard Mode.

Unlock new Fan Cave customization items. It's free for all players!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Star Wars™ Pinball VR Free Update – Droids I Oculus Quest, PSVR, Steam VR (https://youtu.be/oa-4yEPtrf8)