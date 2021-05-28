Star Wars Pinball VR Adds Han Solo Centric Table

Zen Studios revealed this week that a new pinball table has been added to Star Wars Pinball VR, this once centered on Han Solo. The table was revealed on the latest episode of the dev team's own program, The Pinball Show, in which the studio went over all of the fun little additions they made to this specific look and feel of the table. This particular addition to the game marks the first major content update since it launched in May 2021, and will be the start of a number of additions to the game as the devs are looking to add more surprises and content in the near future.

As you might suspect, this is a loving tribute to everyone's favorite smuggler with a number of references across all the films he's been featured in. As a nice little touch, the table itself is designed to look like the Millennium Falcon. You can read more about it below and check out the trailer as the content is available now for Oculus Quest, Steam VR, and PSVR.

The new Han Solo table is a nerf-herding tribute to the Classic Trilogy's original lovable rogue, with a focus on pure physics, speed, and shooting. Go for high scores alongside Han and Chewie, and experience intense moments like the dangerous asteroid field chase in the enhanced immersion of VR. You'll also unlock new Fan Cave customization options dedicated to the greatest scoundrel in the galaxy. Star Wars Pinball VR delivers a growing collection of amazing tables, including new designs such as The Mandalorian and Star Wars Classic Collectibles. The game expands the core Star Wars Pinball experience with exclusives like a decked out Fan Cave to call home for your tables and digital collectibles, plus mesmerizing gameplay features like Total Immersion Mode and full 360-degree mini-games.