Star Wars Republic Commando Makes A Return This April

Aspyr announced this morning they're bringing back the classic game Star Wars Republic Commando to PS4 and Nintendo Switch. A fan favorite from back during the release of the Prequels, this first-person tactical shooter put you in the middle of the fight as you lead a team of clone commandos through increasingly difficult missions. All of these battles take place throughout the Clone Wars, adding a sense of combat to the saga. The team at Aspyr worked with Lucasfilm Games to bring back this 2005 single-player experience with modernized controls and improved graphics so you can enjoy the game of yesteryear with a feeling of modern gaming. The game is set to be released on the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on April 6th, 2021 for $15. You can pre-order it for the Switch now, but in the meantime, here's a little more info on the game as well as the trailer so you can see the new look and control in action.

Chaos has erupted throughout the galaxy. As leader of an elite squad of Republic Commandos, your mission is to infiltrate, dominate, and ultimately, annihilate the enemy. Boss, Fixer, Scorch, and Sev, better known as Delta Squad, are back! Your squad will follow your orders and your lead, working together as a team – instinctively, intelligently, instantly. Relive the legendary campaign. Welcome to the Clone Wars : Chaos has erupted throughout the galaxy. As leader of an elite squad of Republic Commandos, your mission is to infiltrate, dominate, and ultimately annihilate the enemy.

Battle Relentless Enemies : Battle a variety of highly intelligent and deadly enemies—from brutal Trandoshan mercenaries to the flying insectoid warriors of Geonosis.

: Battle a variety of highly intelligent and deadly enemies—from brutal Trandoshan mercenaries to the flying insectoid warriors of Geonosis. The Squad is Your Weapon: Your squad will follow your orders, performing complex commands and strategic maneuvers. You are their leader. They are your weapon.