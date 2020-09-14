Star Wars: Squadrons Premieres A New CG Short Called "Hunted"

As part of the buildup to the release of Star Wars: Squadrons, Electronic Arts has released a new CG short called "Hunted". This is an awesome six minute video that tells a small part of the story for the game that gives a little insight into what's happening. In this story, Imperial forces are in retreat an attack by the New Republic at the Imperial dockyard orbiting Var-Shaa. You watch what happens from the viewpoint of Titan Squadron Leader Varko Grey, as the last TIE pilot on the battlefield being hunted down by an X-wing. We won't ruin it for you, but you can watch it below as the game will be launching on October 2nd.

ALL WINGS REPORT IN – Plan skirmishes with your squadron in the briefing room before taking off to the evolving battlefields across the galaxy. Compete in intense 5v5 multiplayer dogfights or unite with your squadron to tip the scales in monumental fleet battles. Together, you're the galaxy's finest.

MASTER LEGENDARY STARFIGHTERS – Take control of different classes of starfighters from both the New Republic and Imperial fleets – including the agile A-wing and the devastating TIE bomber. Modify your ship, divert the power between its systems, and destroy your opponents in strategic space dogfights.

GET IN THE COCKPIT – The cockpit is your home. Use its dashboards to your advantage and – with just a thin hull of metal and glass between you and the perils of space – feel the intensity of combat from a first-person perspective. Take off in thrilling multiplayer modes and a unique single-player Star Wars story, which covers a key campaign near the conclusion of the Galactic Civil War. Immerse yourself in the pilot's seat completely with the option to play the entirety of Star Wars: Squadrons in Virtual Reality (VR) on PSVR and PC.

THE MISSION IS CLEAR – Star Wars: Squadrons is a fully self-contained experience from day one, where you earn rewards through play. Climb the ranks and unlock new components like weapons, hulls, engines, shields, and cosmetic items in a clear path for progression that keeps gameplay fresh and engaging.