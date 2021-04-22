Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy's Edge Gets Dok-Ondar Concept Art

ILMxLAB decided to reveal some new concept art today for their upcoming VR release, Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy's Edge. This time around we get a look at Dok-Ondar, the Ithorian proprietor of the Black Spire Outpost on Batuu, as he will be joining Part 2 of the adventure. We're guessing his role will simply be that of an NPC you'll have to do business with, as there doesn't seem to be a defined role for him beyond the shop. The art looks nice, but it would be a lot better if we saw the full version of him in the game. You can read a couple of quotes from the devs about the addition of the Gatekeeper to the Black Market below, as Part II will drop onto Oculus later this year.

"Dok-Ondar and his famous antiquities shop rests at the heart of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. At ILMxLAB we are having a blast exploring more of his story and building on the lore for one of Black Spire Outpost's most memorable characters," said Jose Perez III, Director. "Being next to Dok-Ondar in virtual reality for the first time is truly a magical moment and we can't wait for fans to experience it."

"Dok-Ondar is as legendary as the antiquities he has collected from across the galaxy. From the first time we heard about him in Solo: A Star Wars Story, we knew that there was something mysterious about this infamous Ithorian," said Scott Trowbridge, Walt Disney Imagineering Portfolio Creative Executive. And although we've been able to learn more about him in the comics or even visit him in person at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, I'm thrilled that fans can now further connect and step even deeper inside his hidden past in Part II of Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge."

"Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge is expertly built for the Quest platform, with high fidelity graphics, nonstop action, and engaging narratives all running smoothly at 72fps," said Ruth Bram, Executive Producer, Oculus Studios. "We can't wait for our VR audience to continue their adventure on Batuu later this year."