Posted in: Asmodee, Fantasy Flight Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: star wars, Star Wars: Unlimited

Star Wars: Unlimited Reveals Spark Of Rebellion Products

Fantasy Flight Games and Asmodee have revealed the first wave of Star Wars: Unlimited producted with the Spark Of Rebellion unveiling.

Fantasy Flight Games and Asmodee revealed more products that will be coming with the launch of Star Wars: Unlimited, as we see what's coming in Spark Of Rebellion. This first set will essentially bring you the basics as they introduce the game with familiar faces and settings. Depending on the level you want to get involved, you have the option of getting a Pre-Release Box or the standard Two-Player Starter set. As well as Booster Packs to help increase the set as you go. Along with these reveals, the team did a proper unveiling of the game in a special livestream posted this morning, which we have for you to check out below. The game is set to launch sometime in 2024, but an exact date or timeframe has yet to be revealed.

Spark of Rebellion Pre-Release Box ($29.99): Get a head start with this prelaunch pack featuring 6 Booster Packs, two promo cards, quickstart rules, damage counters, a deck-building guide, and a deck box. Available starting from a week before launch at most game stores worldwide; check with your local store for prerelease events!

Get a head start with this prelaunch pack featuring 6 Booster Packs, two promo cards, quickstart rules, damage counters, a deck-building guide, and a deck box. Available starting from a week before launch at most game stores worldwide; check with your local store for prerelease events! Spark of Rebellion Two-Player Starter ($34.99): Kickstart your collection with two 50-card pre-built decks alongside official damage counters, quickstart rules, two paper playmats, and 2 deck boxes. The 2-Player Starter kit includes exclusive cards not found in Booster Packs.

Kickstart your collection with two 50-card pre-built decks alongside official damage counters, quickstart rules, two paper playmats, and 2 deck boxes. The 2-Player Starter kit includes exclusive cards not found in Booster Packs. Spark of Rebellion Booster Packs ($4.99): Booster packs contain 16 cards, including Commons, Uncommons, at least one Rare or Legendary card, a leader, a base, and a foil card. Plus, discover special card variants like Hyperspace or Showcase!

"Star Wars: Unlimited is a fast-paced, trading card card game that is both easy to learn and strategically deep. This game features iconic heroes, villains, ships, and settings from all facets of the legendary Star Wars franchise, including movies, TV series, comics, video games, and everything in between."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!