Starborne: Frontiers Has Launched Major Update With Voidbreach

The free-to-play strategy autobuilder Starborne: Frontiers dropped a new major update this month they are calling Voidbreach

Mobile developer and publisher Solid Clouds has released a major content updae this month for their tactical autobuilder, Starborne: Frontiers. The update brings a new expansion called Voidbreach, which will expand the game in several ways and allow you to collect more ships as part of your fleet. We have the finer details below as the content is now live.

Starborne: Frontiers – Voidbreach

Collect hundreds of legendary ships, form your fleet, customize it with a variety of equipment, and use strategy to create the perfect battlefield formation. Players can take on challenging bounties, engage in the PvP arena and enjoy a story-rich campaign as they attempt to bring order to the Frontier.

New Game Mode : Introducing Void Breaches, a semi-roguelike game mode designed to extend your progression well beyond the current limits of the Abyss. Instead of fighting through static, predictable battles, you will navigate semi-linear maps featuring branching paths, combat nodes, and random encounters.

: Introducing Void Breaches, a semi-roguelike game mode designed to extend your progression well beyond the current limits of the Abyss. Instead of fighting through static, predictable battles, you will navigate semi-linear maps featuring branching paths, combat nodes, and random encounters. New Craft Materials : Craft new Void Catalysts to set your own baseline difficulty depth and determine the specific loot you want to target. Customize each run by collecting Void Shards, these will increase both the loot reward at the end, as well as give you multiple options to add new mechanics to change how the battlefield plays out. This system allows you to tailor the challenge to fit your specific roster's strengths, letting you manually balance the risk you take against the rewards you want.

: Craft new Void Catalysts to set your own baseline difficulty depth and determine the specific loot you want to target. Customize each run by collecting Void Shards, these will increase both the loot reward at the end, as well as give you multiple options to add new mechanics to change how the battlefield plays out. This system allows you to tailor the challenge to fit your specific roster's strengths, letting you manually balance the risk you take against the rewards you want. Newly Overhauled Alliance Vault: The Alliance Vault has been completely turned into a multi-phase raid encounter that scales in difficulty. Participating here is no longer just about the leaderboard; it's now a primary way to earn essential resources needed to craft Void Catalysts. This creates a direct loop between cooperative and solo play, your daily contribution to the Alliance raid directly funds your personal deep dives into the Void, ensuring that helping your teammates also helps you progress your own adventure

