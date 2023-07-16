Posted in: Games, Paizo, Pathfinder, Starfinder, Tabletop | Tagged: augmented reality, Mirrorscape

Starfinder & Pathfinder Are Headed To Augmented Reality

Paizo has partnered up with Mirrorscape as they are looking to bring both Pathfinder and Starfinder over to Augmented Reality.

Paizo revealed this week they have formed a new partnership with Mirrorscape to bring both Starfinder and Pathfinder to Augmented Reality. Mirrorscape is in the process of releasing an Open Beta on iOS and Android devices, giving people a chance to experiment with AR titles on mobile. Paizo has basically signed up both of their IPs to be some of the first titles available shortly after launch in this brand-new space, as the company is working toward making completely playable systems that will also have compatibility with AR glasses and headsets. As well we enhanced hand-and eye-tracking. We got more details and a pair of quotes below about the move as we now wait to see the app launch.

"The Mirrorscape platform, which is slated for release in summer 2023, has generated excitement among tabletop roleplay gamers as an immersive and authentic AR virtual tabletop that allows players to interact with game pieces, terrains, and minis exactly as they would in real life. The partnership with Paizo will bring its best-selling titles to Mirrorscape, allowing players and fans to bring legendary quests and gaming adventures they've enjoyed around the table to the AR world. Mirrorscape has built its platform over the course of four years and, throughout this time, has dedicated itself to open, community-based experiences that support gamer creativity and homebrew campaigns for Pathfinder and Starfinder. This is in direct alignment with Paizo's offerings, specifically its Open RPG Creative (ORC) License, which is in the final stages of drafting."

"Our platform is designed to combine the tabletop gaming experience beloved by players across the world with emerging technologies that make gaming as immersive, enjoyable and accessible as possible," said Mirrorscape COO Don Bland. "Open gaming is our vision, and the addition of Paizo's legendary set of titles will further enhance the experience available on Mirrorscape, while also giving Paizo's widespread and immensely loyal fanbase more ways to play."

"Bringing Paizo's titles to Mirrorscape allows us to replicate the true-to-life, around-the-table experience that our fans have enjoyed for decades in an astonishing virtual experience," said Paizo Publisher Erik Mona. "The team at Mirrorscape has dedicated a tremendous amount of time and effort into keeping the Paizo experience as realistic and original as possible on the platform, and we are thrilled to contribute to the growth of such a unique and exciting development in virtual tabletop gaming."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!