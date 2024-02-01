Posted in: Games, Paizo, Role Playing Games, Starfinder, Tabletop | Tagged: Starfinder Society

Starfinder Society – Year 7 Celebrates The End Of First Edition

Paizo has revealed details to Starfinder Society Year 7, as they mark the end of an era for First Edition and look ahead to Second.

Explore the final First Edition events with the Year of Era's End via Twitch.

Join Sarmak's quest in the ancient city of Eternity in the new metaplot.

New ancestries added to Starfinder Society Organized Play for diversity.

Paizo announced the start of Starfinder Society – Year 7, which will celebrate the end of First Edition for Starfield as a whole. The company is moving forward with creating Second Edition of the popular TTRPG, and as they are essentially sunsetting the current game, they have decided to mark the occasion by revisiting some of the landmark additions and stories that made the game so popular. We have some of the finer details of what they intend to do throughout 2024, as they will have a Year of Era's End livestream Twitch happening o1n February 2nd from 4–6 pm PT to go over everything. They also advised players to keep an eye on the Starfinder Playtest website to find out more about Second Edition.

Starfinder Society – Year 7

While much of the Year of Era's End is focused on closure and big exciting capstone events—events best suited for mid- to high-level play—the metaplot is focused on low-level play, to accommodate everyone who wants to get in on the game! But a low level doesn't mean low impact. Under the watchful eye of newly elected First Seeker Sarmak, the Starfinder Society travels to the machine planet of Aballon to undertake an archaeological survey of the ancient city of Eternity—a fabled city of the First Ones! During this three-adventure metaplot, the Starfinders explore mysterious ruins, discover long-forgotten secrets about the First Ones, and clash with a violent faction of anacite extremists named Those Who Call.

The Year of Era's End begins with Starfinder Society Intro: Year of Era's End, an adventure for 1st- through 4th-level characters written by Letterio Mammoliti! This adventure debuts at PaizoCon 2024, alongside one other Starfinder Society Scenario that Paizo is keeping under wraps for now. With the launch of Year of Era's End, the following ancestries will become "always available" for Organized Play: barathu, borai, ghibrani, morlamaw, orc, and prismeni. This expands the player options for new and veteran players alike.

