Starport Delta Received A New Update This Week

Cloudfire Studios revealed this week that a major update has been loaded onto Steam for Starport Delta. As you might suspect with the game being in Early Access, a lot of the updates in content came from feedback to the devs from the players. You can check out the full notes below as the update is available right now.
With community feedback being such a strong component of this update
- add new building: retail plaza
- add new building: research lab
- add new feature: research map (tech tree)
- add new view: tactical mode (simplified top-down)
- add new free-orbit camera (no snapping, full tilt control)
- add additional building parts under the main building platform
- add random rotation to constructing buildings
- add ability for player to rotate buildings
- add new upgrade for defense lasers
- add history of notifications from characters
- add visible radius for area affected by gardens
- add sound on not being able to afford repairs
- add new UI buttons for opening the research map & notification history, and switching between different camera modes
- add new icon for the Port building
- add new hex highlighting in build mode
- add new tutorial
- add new sound effects for ships and airlocks
- adjust all game modes to go back to their submenu instead of the top menu when complete
- adjust malfunctioning turrets to not be able to fire
- adjust pirate ships to collide with buildings
- adjust starting resources for normal difficulty sandbox
- adjust building repossession – none on Zen/Easy (allow negative Space Bucks), no deconstruction on Normal
- adjust mission 2 with different build options
- optimize some building meshes
- increase the size of the "ping" notification messages on the left
- reduce maintenance for upgraded buildings
- update tools/build/grid buttons UI
- adjust default keybindings to match new button UI pattern
- adjust background for main menu
- adjust loading screen
- adjust story-based building unlocks to also complete any relevant research
- change custom game options to use research instead of building unlocks
- change corridors to scaffolding
- change Escape key to switch back to normal mode from free-flight mode
- change default text for the trade agreement with Humans
- adjust odds of being close to a planet to happen more often
- change background nebulae to use environment seed
- increase maximum materials
- change tutorial notifications and videos to be skippable
- update tutorial environment
- update translations, including Romanian coming out of beta
- upgrade Wwise
- upgrade Unreal
- fix tutorial 1 going to campaign menu instead of tutorial menu when complete
- fix tutorial 1 auto-completing if replaying in the same play session
- fix grid buttons not highlighting when using keyboard shortcuts
- fix notifications not displaying correctly at increased game speeds
- fix character rendering on notifications & mission complete summaries
- fix not being able to adjust resolution and window mode settings
- fix lighting not dimming for damaged upgraded buildings
- fix double clicking on deconstructing buildings temporarily showing details window
- fix missing sound effects on message box button
- fix trade agreements not loading
- fix multi-click not working when holding Ctrl
- fix garden supply radius working for grid button but not on mouse hover
- fix issue with broken settings files
- fix red environment making the screen go yellow when looking at the sun
- fix turrets very occasionally seeming to ignore pirates
- fix Wwise corruption issues
- fix Mission 4 being impossible to complete due to research locking
- fix notification about resetting game settings appearing after finishing a mission
- fix notifications sometimes not auto-hiding when their audio is complete
- fix mouse hover sometimes being blocked on buildings