Starport Delta Received A New Update This Week

Cloudfire Studios revealed this week that a major update has been loaded onto Steam for Starport Delta. As you might suspect with the game being in Early Access, a lot of the updates in content came from feedback to the devs from the players. You can check out the full notes below as the update is available right now.

With community feedback being such a strong component of this update, we always welcome communication of all kinds from our players through the Starport Delta Discord, the discussion boards, support site or regular old email. You can also chat with our Cloudfire Studios Support user here on Steam. We read everything we can to help improve your experience of our game. If you're interested in seeing Starport Delta in your language, make sure to let us know! We have a dedicated localization requests channel on the Starport Delta Discord and we're listening on all other channels as well. add new building: retail plaza

add new building: research lab

add new feature: research map (tech tree)

add new view: tactical mode (simplified top-down)

add new free-orbit camera (no snapping, full tilt control)

add additional building parts under the main building platform

add random rotation to constructing buildings

add ability for player to rotate buildings

add new upgrade for defense lasers

add history of notifications from characters

add visible radius for area affected by gardens

add sound on not being able to afford repairs

add new UI buttons for opening the research map & notification history, and switching between different camera modes

add new icon for the Port building

add new hex highlighting in build mode

add new tutorial

add new sound effects for ships and airlocks

adjust all game modes to go back to their submenu instead of the top menu when complete

adjust malfunctioning turrets to not be able to fire

adjust pirate ships to collide with buildings

adjust starting resources for normal difficulty sandbox

adjust building repossession – none on Zen/Easy (allow negative Space Bucks), no deconstruction on Normal

adjust mission 2 with different build options

optimize some building meshes

increase the size of the "ping" notification messages on the left

reduce maintenance for upgraded buildings

update tools/build/grid buttons UI

adjust default keybindings to match new button UI pattern

adjust background for main menu

adjust loading screen

adjust story-based building unlocks to also complete any relevant research

change custom game options to use research instead of building unlocks

change corridors to scaffolding

change Escape key to switch back to normal mode from free-flight mode

change default text for the trade agreement with Humans

adjust odds of being close to a planet to happen more often

change background nebulae to use environment seed

increase maximum materials

change tutorial notifications and videos to be skippable

update tutorial environment

update translations, including Romanian coming out of beta

upgrade Wwise

upgrade Unreal

fix tutorial 1 going to campaign menu instead of tutorial menu when complete

fix tutorial 1 auto-completing if replaying in the same play session

fix grid buttons not highlighting when using keyboard shortcuts

fix notifications not displaying correctly at increased game speeds

fix character rendering on notifications & mission complete summaries

fix not being able to adjust resolution and window mode settings

fix lighting not dimming for damaged upgraded buildings

fix double clicking on deconstructing buildings temporarily showing details window

fix missing sound effects on message box button

fix trade agreements not loading

fix multi-click not working when holding Ctrl

fix garden supply radius working for grid button but not on mouse hover

fix issue with broken settings files

fix red environment making the screen go yellow when looking at the sun

fix turrets very occasionally seeming to ignore pirates

fix Wwise corruption issues

fix Mission 4 being impossible to complete due to research locking

fix notification about resetting game settings appearing after finishing a mission

fix notifications sometimes not auto-hiding when their audio is complete

fix mouse hover sometimes being blocked on buildings