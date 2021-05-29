Starsand Is Headed To Steam Early Access In Q4 2021

Toplitz Productions and developer Tunnel Vision Studio revealed this week their next game Starsand will be coming to Early Access. The game takes cues from a few different sci-fi novels, most prominently Stargate as part of the inspiration. The game is a first-person survival adventure title where you're stranded on a harsh desert world you've never seen before. Dealing with the immense heat and the vast emptiness around you that is simply a void filled with sand, you'll have to find ways to make weapons and defend yourself against strange creatures, All while exploring the planet and looking for a way to get back home to Earth. You can read more about it below as the game will be released sometime in Q4 2021.