Starship Home Announced For Meta Quest 3 In 2024

Check out the latest trailer for the VR game Starship Home, as the game will arrive for the Meta Quest 3 sometime later this year.

Article Summary Starship Home, a creative VR game, set to launch on Meta Quest 3 in 2024.

Transform living spaces into an interactive starship with Mixed Reality tech.

Embark on interstellar adventures, collecting and nurturing alien plants.

Uncover a galaxy-wide mystery while enjoying a musical plants soundscape.

VR developer and publisher Creature announced their latest game, Starship Home, will be coming out for the Meta Quest 3 sometime later this year. The game is a mix of sci-fi and imagination as you will turn your living room into a starship and prepare it for interplanetary travel. Your mission: to collect, nurture, and befriend plants from around the galaxy as you are currently trying to solve the mystery of a blight that has been slowly taking over the universe. Will you be able ti figure out what's happening while also saving foliage from multiple worlds? You can check out the trailer and info here as we wait for a proper release date to be revealed.

Starship Home

Turn your home into a starship… then turn your starship into a home! Starship Home is a Mixed Reality game where you can turn your living room into an interactive spaceship. Through strategically placing virtual windows, control panels, and other components, players will transform their physical environment (viewed through the passthrough cameras) into a starship ready to launch into the stars. Travel from planet to planet collecting plant clippings, and decorate your home with weird and wonderful alien foliage. Plants aren't just for decoration – they'll allow you to unlock interactive 'dreams' that show off mixed reality to its full potential! Players will travel through hyperspace between planets, gather alien plants needing care, and receive transmissions from friendly aliens, all while unraveling the mystery of a sinister blight that threatens plant life across the galaxy.

Interactive Setup: Create a personalized, cozy starship environment!

Hyperspace Travel: Explore a diverse galaxy using an interactive star chart!

Plant Healing: Care for and revive plants through wondrous dream sequences!

Ambient Orchestra: Nurture happy plants to create evolving musical soundscapes!

Mixed Reality Interaction: Engage with virtual interfaces in the physical world!

