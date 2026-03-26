Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Knights Peak, Offworld Industries, starship troopers, Starship Troopers: Extermination

Starship Troopers: Extermination Launches First Major Update of 2026

Starship Troopers: Extermination has released a new update adding a new expansion, several enhancements, and the Marauder Program

Article Summary Version 1.10 introduces the powerful Marauder Program and new M-11E Babar bipedal vehicle to the game.

The latest Valaka expansion brings Hope's Retreat, offering fresh missions, build zones, and a Horde base.

The TW-7 Liberator revolver debuts as the most powerful sidearm for elite Deepspace Vanguard troopers.

Update 1.10 also includes significant gameplay improvements, bug fixes, and quality-of-life enhancements.

Offworld Industries and Knight's Peak have released the first update of 2026 for Starship Troopers: Extermination, as Version 1.10: Marauder Program is now live. As the name suggests, players now have access to the program with some new artillery behind it, as well as a new expansion for the title and some much-needed upgrades to the game overall. You can find more details about it here, and the full patych notes on their website, as the content is officially live.

The Marauder Program and More Arrive in Update 1.10 of Starship Troopers: Extermination

Marauder Program – The Marauder Program makes its debut in Starship Troopers: Extermination with the deployment of the M-11E Babar. The Babar is a powerful bipedal vehicle battlehardened and customized for the unique needs of the Deepspace Vanguard. Vehicle Specs: Weight: 10.3 tons Height: 3.65 m Width: Across Shoulders – 2.33 m Armor: Classified Power Source: Classified Fission M-11E Weaponry: This Federation Biped comes armed initially with a M64B Vulcan III Rotary Cannon, M779 Ultralight-Weight Auto Howitzer and of course the shoulder mounted Trip Hammer Smoothbore Cannons.

The Marauder Program makes its debut in Starship Troopers: Extermination with the deployment of the M-11E Babar. The Babar is a powerful bipedal vehicle battlehardened and customized for the unique needs of the Deepspace Vanguard. Valaka Expansion – Update 1.10 will include a new area on Valaka for troopers to explore and defend the Federation from Arachnid menace. Hope's Retreat was once the site of great promise, but when the Arachnid menace drove our brave colonists off planet the site had to be abandoned. With renewed Valaka colonization efforts, the many construction sites and storage yards are primed for reclamation and recovery. The new area will feature a new Valakan ARC build zone, new AAS missions, and a new Horde base.

Update 1.10 will include a new area on Valaka for troopers to explore and defend the Federation from Arachnid menace. Hope's Retreat was once the site of great promise, but when the Arachnid menace drove our brave colonists off planet the site had to be abandoned. With renewed Valaka colonization efforts, the many construction sites and storage yards are primed for reclamation and recovery. The new area will feature a new Valakan ARC build zone, new AAS missions, and a new Horde base. Armory Addition: The Liberator – Unlocked at Re-enlistment 3, a new Sidearm will be added to the arsenal for our most Elite Vanguards. The TW-7 Liberator is a powerful revolver-style weapon. This weapon is not only the most powerful pistol available to members of the Deepspace Vanguard but one of the deadliest weapons in the entire MI Arsenal.

Unlocked at Re-enlistment 3, a new Sidearm will be added to the arsenal for our most Elite Vanguards. The TW-7 Liberator is a powerful revolver-style weapon. This weapon is not only the most powerful pistol available to members of the Deepspace Vanguard but one of the deadliest weapons in the entire MI Arsenal. General Gameplay Enhancements – A variety of quality-of-life enhancements and high-priority bug fixes to improve the overall gameplay experience.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!