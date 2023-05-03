Starship Troopers: Extermination Reveals Early Access Release Date PC players will get their hands on Starship Troopers: Extermination when the game drops into Early Access in a couple of weeks.

Developer and publisher Offworld Industries have officially revealed when we will see Starship Troopers: Extermination, as it comes out in a few weeks. While the team didn't really give a new trailer this time around, we now know the game will be coming to Early Access on May 17th, allowing you access to a limited version of the game, but enough to get a sense of what you'll be doing. What's more, they're only charging $25 for the game for those who jump in ahead of time, as it will rise when the full version is released.