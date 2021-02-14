State Of Survival Will Launch $10,000 Esports Tournament

KingsGroup revealed this past week that they will be launching a $10k esports tournament for the mobile title State Of Survival. The company is currently in the process of having people qualify for the tournament, as the Reservoir Raid Nations Cup is currently underway as people play the game to rack up qualifier points all the way until March 1st. We got more details below about the tourney and how you can take part in it, but you gotta be quick on things before people get too far ahead to play catch up.

In Reservoir Raid, two players battle each other for State Of Survival's most valuable resource – water. In a similar style to a King of the Hill match, teams aim to control water reservoirs and water treatment centres in order to score points. Occupying other key points on the battlefield, such as workshops and power stations, will provide you with special bonuses and benefits which can help to turn the tide of battle. Reservoir Raids are lengthy, tactical battles of attrition, with up to 30 players from every alliance able to join. The winner is the team that has accumulated the most points through water reserves once the game has finished.

To celebrate the launch of the Reservoir Raid Nations Cup, players can take part in The Nations Cup, a global esports tournament where alliances from all across the world will face off against each other in Reservoir Raids. The winning alliance will not only be crowned World Champion but will also take home a $10,000 USD cash prize and $ 20,000 in-game rewards. The Points Race (qualifiers) will begin on February 13rd and end on March 1st in North America, Europe, East Asia and Southeast Asia & Middle East. The Points Race will last for two weeks, after which the top alliances from each region will battle it out in the Semi-finals and Final.