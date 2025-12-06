Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Pathea Games, The God Slayer

Steampunk Fantasy RPG The God Slayer Announced

Check out the announcement trailer for a new game called The God Slayer, as we're getting a fantasy steampunk RPG in the future

Article Summary The God Slayer is a steampunk fantasy RPG set in an Eastern-inspired metropolis ruled by Celestial gods.

Players control Cheng, an Elemancer seeking vengeance against the gods that destroyed his kingdom and family.

Customize combat by combining elemental powers to unleash unique attacks and adapt your strategy in every fight.

Experience a story-driven campaign where every mission allows multiple approaches to outsmart or confront foes.

Indie game developer and publisher Pathea Games has announced their latest game on the way, as they dropped the debut trailer for The God Slayer. This game is an open-world steampunk fantasy RPG that takes inspiration from Eastern cultures, as you enter a futuristic metropolis where gods known as Celestials reign over the land with a divine fist. As you may suspect from the title, you play a character looking to break that fist. Enjoy the trailer and info here as we wait to learn more about its release window.

The God Slayer

Long ago, the god‑like Celestials created the human world and all living things in it, designing everything to cultivate a powerful force known as 'Qi' to fuel their eternal lives. In this new age, humanity has learned to channel that same qi energy into elemental powers, wielding fire, water, earth, metal and wood through flowing, martial‑artistry. Outraged that their divine energy is being used by mere mortals, the Celestials make a brutal example of humanity by conquering the strongest kingdom in the land in a single night — hunting down and killing the king and the kingdom's Elemancers. An event remembered as the God Fall. Players assume the role of one of these gifted Elemancers, Cheng, as he seeks to galvanise a resistance against the merciless Celestials. Imbued with a sense of power and anger at the loss of his own family during the God Fall, Cheng embarks on a journey to change his world, avenge the fallen, and slay the gods that have wronged him.

A Reactive Steampunk Metropolis: Lose yourself in a unique fantasy steampunk setting, enhanced with Eastern flair. Set foot in the capital city of the Zhou Kingdom, an urban metropolis that is experiencing a technological revolution, with an assortment of airships, steamboats, monorails, and steam vehicles. A fortunate few in the upper class savor the miracle of air-conditioned homes and mechanical washing drums, while in the poor neighborhoods the vast majority still toil in soot-blackened factories or bow beneath the weight of noble privilege.

Missions in The God Slayer will allow players to approach them in multiple ways. For instance, players are free to attack all enemies head-on, they can bribe guards to look the other way, they can activate elemental powers to create diversions / distract enemies, they can pathfind usually hidden side routes and utilize other means to achieve their objective. A Story of Vengeance: Embark on a thrilling story-driven campaign filled with interesting characters and intriguing twists and turns. Choose your allies, inspire people across the city, and overthrow scheming gods to bring justice to the world.

