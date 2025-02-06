Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Izanami Game Lab, Steel Knight's ARMIS

Steel Knight's ARMIS Confirms Steam Next Fest Demo

Later this month, Steel Knight's ARMIS will be getting a free demo as part of Steam Next Fest, giving players a sample to try out

Article Summary Experience a free demo of Steel Knight's ARMIS during Steam Next Fest, showcasing thrilling gameplay.

Join the rebellion and upgrade your ARMIS units to face intense battles and powerful foes.

Immerse in a classic robot anime-style story across five dynamic chapters with different protagonists.

Enjoy seamless gameplay transitions, blending vertical shoot-'em-ups with roguelike action.

Indie game developer and publisher Izanami Game Lab confirmed this week that Steel Knight's ARMIS will release a free demo as part of Steam Next Fest this month. The demo will provide players with a small sampling of what's to come while they continue to work on the game for release later this year. The demo will be available from February 24 until March 3, but before that happens, you can check out the game a little here with the announcement trailer.

Steel Knight's ARMIS

As a member of the rebellion, you'll fight your way through a dramatic story of five chapters. Not only will you face waves of numerous enemies, but enemy pilots controlling their own ARMIS units. While the gameplay is straightforward, upgrading your ARMIS is essential to counter these powerful opponents. Gather experience points to level up, choose your upgrades wisely, and develop your unique ARMIS. Lead the rebellion through five chapters, fighting against the Imperial Army and Earth Federation. Customize and upgrade your robot to survive the intense battles ahead.

The Thrill of Obliterating Enemy Hordes: With Armis machines fully powered to their limits, even the largest enemy swarms don't stand a chance. Build your ARMIS to your liking and experience the exhilarating rush of defeating countless foes.

With Armis machines fully powered to their limits, even the largest enemy swarms don't stand a chance. Build your ARMIS to your liking and experience the exhilarating rush of defeating countless foes. Experience a Classic Robot Anime-Style Story: This game offers a story that feels just like watching a classic, high-energy mecha anime. The narrative unfolds over 5 chapters, with each chapter featuring a different protagonist. Immerse yourself in their passionate journeys and fight for what they believe in.

This game offers a story that feels just like watching a classic, high-energy mecha anime. The narrative unfolds over 5 chapters, with each chapter featuring a different protagonist. Immerse yourself in their passionate journeys and fight for what they believe in. A Seamless Fusion with Vertical Shoot-'Em-Ups: At certain points during gameplay, you'll seamlessly transition into vertical shoot-'em-up mode. This dynamic shift offers a fresh experience that sets it apart from traditional roguelike action games, delivering a blend of exhilarating gameplay styles.

