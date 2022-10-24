Steelrising To Release Cagliostro's Secrets DLC In November

Nacon and Spiders have announced a new DLC pack coming to Steelrising as Cagliostro's Secrets will be released on November 10th. We haven't seen or heard much from the game since it was released back in September, as they finally gave players a chance to play the full version of the game on PC and consoles. This new DLC will add a brand new quest for you to undertake, as well as several side quests, as you'll be given a plethora of weapons to take out a brand new major boss that doesn't quite conform to the others you've faced. You'll also be dealing with new enemies (including familiar faces that have been changed a bit), but you'll also have two new characters at your disposal. You can read more of the notes from the developers below as we now wait for it to be released in about three weeks.

Access to the expansion Cagliostro's Secrets is restricted until you have progressed past a certain point in the main story. You must have completed the level "Bastille" to gain access to the new content. In this new quest, you find yourself embroiled in a gripping story involving the King's agent, the Comte de Cagliostro. No one will return unscathed after exploring Hôpital Saint Louis – a new area whose secrets have been hidden by Louis XVI. On this dark adventure, where you must outwit Cagliostro's Mesmer-inspired machinery, you will encounter new enemies and unlock new weapons and costumes. Are you ready to discover the shocking truth about the alchemy that powers the King's automatons? This DLC offers players a new level of gameplay, and includes new content:

1 level (Hôpital Saint Louis)

1 "main" quest

5 weapons

1 boss

Several new enemies and new variations of existing enemies

2 new characters

New side quests that will invite you to revisit certain levels