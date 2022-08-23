SteelSeries Launches New Audio Option In Arena Speakers

SteelSeries revealed a new series of items this week for those looking for audio options with their brand-new Arena Speakers. These are designed to be a premium line of gaming speakers that are set to satisfy whatever level of audio you want with your PC and/or console setup. The series has been divided up into three options: Arena 3 for $130, Arena 7 for $300, and Arena 9 for $550. They are also selling a wireless Mic for $100, and all products have access to the Sonar Audio Suite for free, so you can control the levels as well as the RGB lighting. You can read about all three below.

Arena 3 Speaker System – Sound Quality and Versatility Combined. With one of the biggest speaker drivers in gaming audio, the Arena 3 utilizes a 4" organic fiber cone driver, creating a full range of crystal-clear highs, vibrant mids, and powerful bass to hear every footstep, bullet, and explosion with total clarity. The speakers' wired and Bluetooth connections and intuitive controls further enhance the gaming experience. Acoustically shaped for desktop gaming with a front-facing bass port for minimal sound distortion, gamers can enjoy the full audio soundscape as game developers intended. To create the perfect gaming environment, the Arena 3 comes on an adjustable stand and tilts vertically to create optimal listening positions.

Arena 7 Speaker System – Unrivaled Sound that Gamers Hear, Feel and See. Hardcore gamers want to plunge themselves into their games by both feeling and seeing the game around them. The Arena 7's high-quality sound, thundering sub-woofer, and screen-reactive RGB lighting bring players into new worlds like never before. The Arena 7 utilizes a USB-connected 2.1 RGB gaming speaker system with a 2-way speaker design and the 6.5" down-firing subwoofer creates a powerful response for rich, deep, and accurate reproduction of low frequencies. Utilize a standard USB connection to invite gaming's most immersive sounds to a PC, Mac, or PlayStation. Gamers can take advantage of optical and standard 3.5mm Aux connectivity for phones, tablets, TVs, and other audio devices, and a widely compatible Bluetooth provides a cable-free experience and a convenient connection with a phone and other devices.

Arena 9 Speaker System – The Ultimate Speaker Setup for Total In-Game Immersion. The Arena 9's true surround audio 2-way speaker design, dedicated center channel, powerful subwoofer, wireless rear speakers, and screen-reactive RGB illumination deliver total in-game immersion and provide gamers with the ultimate audio experience. As the world's first USB 5.1 gaming speaker system, the Arena 9 makes setup easy with a single USB connection to the PC and wireless rear speakers. Utilize a standard USB connection to invite gaming's most immersive sounds to a PC, Mac, or PlayStation. Gamers can take advantage of optical and standard 3.5mm Aux connectivity for phones, tablets, TVs, and other audio devices, and a widely compatible Bluetooth provides a cable-free experience and a convenient connection with a phone and other devices.