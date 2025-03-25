Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, SteelSeries, Video Games | Tagged: Apex Pro Mini Gen 3

SteelSeries Releases New Apex Pro Mini Gen 3 Keyboard

SteelSeries has a brand-new gaming keyboard out on the market this morning, as they revealed the new Apex Pro Mini Gen 3 design

Article Summary Experience the SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Gen 3 keyboard's compact size and advanced gaming features.

Enjoy superb performance with OmniPoint 3.0 switches and 40 adjustable actuation levels.

Enhance gaming with Rapid Tap, Rapid Trigger, and Protection Mode for precise input control.

Effortlessly access pro-level settings with GG QuickSet for optimized gameplay.

SteelSeries has an all-new gaming keyboard out on the market today, as they showed off the new Apex Pro Mini Gen 3 design. This takes some of their previous designs and makes it smaller, faster, and stronger in a kit you'd expect from their headphones. Designed for both personal play and esports pros, with a standard and TKL design. We have more info below as the normal version is going for $200, while the TKL will run you $220.

SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Gen 3

Combining the latest OmniPoint 3.0 with the world's fastest key switches with 40 adjustable actuation levels from an ultra-responsive 0.1mm to 4.0mm in a small 60% compact form factor, the Apex Pro Mini Gen 3 allows gamers to reduce their desktop footprint and take a high-performance keyboard with them on the go. An enhanced build quality features include premium switch stabilizers to reduce key wobble, factory-lubed switches for a smoother feel and a "thockier" sound, and dampening foam for more satisfying keypresses, confirming the fact that "Mini is Mighty." Armed with a new suite of advanced GG software features, including Rapid Tap, Rapid Trigger, and Protection Mode, gamers can utilize GG QuickSet to effortlessly access individual pro-grade profiles for the most played games, continuing the revolution that started it all.

Protection Mode – Say goodbye to accidental "fat-fingering" with Protection Mode, a SteelSeries-exclusive feature. This mode protects against accidental key presses by reducing the sensitivity of selected surrounding keys—never worry about blowing the most important cooldown again.

– Say goodbye to accidental "fat-fingering" with Protection Mode, a SteelSeries-exclusive feature. This mode protects against accidental key presses by reducing the sensitivity of selected surrounding keys—never worry about blowing the most important cooldown again. Rapid Tap – Rapid Tap prioritizes the last pressed key in a pair without needing to release the previous key, enabling faster input and improved aim. With up to five key pairings, your counter-strafing, peeking, crouch-jumping, or slide-canceling becomes more responsive than ever.

– Rapid Tap prioritizes the last pressed key in a pair without needing to release the previous key, enabling faster input and improved aim. With up to five key pairings, your counter-strafing, peeking, crouch-jumping, or slide-canceling becomes more responsive than ever. Rapid Trigger – Discard the limitations of regular actuation. With Rapid Trigger, gamers can repeatedly press the same key without waiting for it to return, at the slightest lift of a finger. No more missing multiple key presses if players ever need to spam a button.

– Discard the limitations of regular actuation. With Rapid Trigger, gamers can repeatedly press the same key without waiting for it to return, at the slightest lift of a finger. No more missing multiple key presses if players ever need to spam a button. GG Quickset – Optimal settings for a player's favorite games are just a few clicks away, making the gaming keyboard setup easier than ever. Gain a competitive edge with pro-grade presets that adjust actuation levels, Rapid Trigger, Protection Mode, Rapid Tap, RGB Lighting, and more on a per-game basis. Skip the complicated setup and get playing.

Optimal settings for a player's favorite games are just a few clicks away, making the gaming keyboard setup easier than ever. Gain a competitive edge with pro-grade presets that adjust actuation levels, Rapid Trigger, Protection Mode, Rapid Tap, RGB Lighting, and more on a per-game basis. Skip the complicated setup and get playing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!