SteelSeries Releases New Apex Pro Mini Gen 3 Keyboard
SteelSeries has a brand-new gaming keyboard out on the market this morning, as they revealed the new Apex Pro Mini Gen 3 design
Article Summary
- Experience the SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Gen 3 keyboard's compact size and advanced gaming features.
- Enjoy superb performance with OmniPoint 3.0 switches and 40 adjustable actuation levels.
- Enhance gaming with Rapid Tap, Rapid Trigger, and Protection Mode for precise input control.
- Effortlessly access pro-level settings with GG QuickSet for optimized gameplay.
SteelSeries has an all-new gaming keyboard out on the market today, as they showed off the new Apex Pro Mini Gen 3 design. This takes some of their previous designs and makes it smaller, faster, and stronger in a kit you'd expect from their headphones. Designed for both personal play and esports pros, with a standard and TKL design. We have more info below as the normal version is going for $200, while the TKL will run you $220.
SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Gen 3
Combining the latest OmniPoint 3.0 with the world's fastest key switches with 40 adjustable actuation levels from an ultra-responsive 0.1mm to 4.0mm in a small 60% compact form factor, the Apex Pro Mini Gen 3 allows gamers to reduce their desktop footprint and take a high-performance keyboard with them on the go. An enhanced build quality features include premium switch stabilizers to reduce key wobble, factory-lubed switches for a smoother feel and a "thockier" sound, and dampening foam for more satisfying keypresses, confirming the fact that "Mini is Mighty." Armed with a new suite of advanced GG software features, including Rapid Tap, Rapid Trigger, and Protection Mode, gamers can utilize GG QuickSet to effortlessly access individual pro-grade profiles for the most played games, continuing the revolution that started it all.
- Protection Mode – Say goodbye to accidental "fat-fingering" with Protection Mode, a SteelSeries-exclusive feature. This mode protects against accidental key presses by reducing the sensitivity of selected surrounding keys—never worry about blowing the most important cooldown again.
- Rapid Tap – Rapid Tap prioritizes the last pressed key in a pair without needing to release the previous key, enabling faster input and improved aim. With up to five key pairings, your counter-strafing, peeking, crouch-jumping, or slide-canceling becomes more responsive than ever.
- Rapid Trigger – Discard the limitations of regular actuation. With Rapid Trigger, gamers can repeatedly press the same key without waiting for it to return, at the slightest lift of a finger. No more missing multiple key presses if players ever need to spam a button.
- GG Quickset – Optimal settings for a player's favorite games are just a few clicks away, making the gaming keyboard setup easier than ever. Gain a competitive edge with pro-grade presets that adjust actuation levels, Rapid Trigger, Protection Mode, Rapid Tap, RGB Lighting, and more on a per-game basis. Skip the complicated setup and get playing.
