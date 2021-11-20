Stellaris To Release Aquatics Species Pack Next Week

Paradox Interactive will be releasing a new pack of content for Stellaris next week as players will be getting more Aquatics species. This isn't a full-on expansion, just an additional pack you can purchase for $10 to add in new species and a number of other additions to help enhance the game. But it's not a full-on requirement, just an optional addition if you want to expand the game's possibilities. You can read more of what's in the pack below as it will be released on November 22nd.

New Origins: Here be Dragons! : This ancient mythical beast stalks your home world, its deep sage-blue scales orbiting your humble kingdom. Your relationship with this proud creature will determine the lengths she will be willing to go to either defend or destroy you… you'd be wise to avoid displeasing it.

: This ancient mythical beast stalks your home world, its deep sage-blue scales orbiting your humble kingdom. Your relationship with this proud creature will determine the lengths she will be willing to go to either defend or destroy you… you'd be wise to avoid displeasing it. Ocean Paradise : These peaceful civilizations lead a peaceful life in a bountiful environment. With no natural enemies as well as food deposits and bonuses, enjoy unhindered growth and opulence.

: These peaceful civilizations lead a peaceful life in a bountiful environment. With no natural enemies as well as food deposits and bonuses, enjoy unhindered growth and opulence. New Trait – Aquatic: When species evolve to thrive on ocean worlds, they're also the stereotypical "fish out of water" on others.

– Aquatic: When species evolve to thrive on ocean worlds, they're also the stereotypical "fish out of water" on others. New Civic – Anglers: The bounties of the sea, fresh seafood and rare pearls, are but some of the benefits of a seafarer's life. Visit the agriculture districts to cash in on these valuable consumer goods.

– Anglers: The bounties of the sea, fresh seafood and rare pearls, are but some of the benefits of a seafarer's life. Visit the agriculture districts to cash in on these valuable consumer goods. New Ascension Perk – Hydrocentric: When you spend most of your time underwater, you figure out cheaper and faster methods of modifying your environment. Terraform planets into oceanic worlds, or make them bigger by harvesting water from other planets. Build the sandcastles of space!

– Hydrocentric: When you spend most of your time underwater, you figure out cheaper and faster methods of modifying your environment. Terraform planets into oceanic worlds, or make them bigger by harvesting water from other planets. Build the sandcastles of space! New ship set with a sleek look, designed to help you yacht your way through space.

with a sleek look, designed to help you yacht your way through space. New Aquatics Dragon : A new, majestic space dragon will now grace the stars.

: A new, majestic space dragon will now grace the stars. New Advisor : Sail the stars alongside the Seafarer advisor voice, inspired by high-seas adventure fiction.

: Sail the stars alongside the Seafarer advisor voice, inspired by high-seas adventure fiction. 15 new aquatics portraits to help you embrace your fishy new existence.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Stellaris: Aquatics | Release Date Announcement (https://youtu.be/THTad3NBhWk)