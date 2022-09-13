Stellaris: Toxoids Will Officially Launch Next Tuesday

Paradox Interactive has released new details to the next expansion coming to Stellaris as we get a better idea of what's in Toxoids. As you may have guessed from the name and the lovely artwork here, you're getting a specific set of species that will add a ton of new options to your empire and space in general. Along with new abilities, cosmetics, and other additions that will give you another greater sense of how much is out there to find. You can check out the latest trailer and read more about it below, as it will be released on September 20th for $10.

NEW ORIGINS: Knights of the Toxic God: In the depths of your homeworld, rumors rumble of a true power buried under the toxic sludge. Do you dare to dredge up the secrets of your past – and potentially unleash a biological colossus? Overtuned: Play as a species that can gain more and more traits at the cost of its own lifespan, and live for today without worrying about sticking around for tomorrow!

NEW CIVICS: Toxic Baths: Grow your population fast with a fresh infusion of mutagenic sludge – so long as you're willing to tolerate the costs to your planet and your people! Scavengers: Harvest debris and destruction for quick construction projects of your own. Relentless Industrialists: If you're going to keep up with demand, you're going to have to learn to ignore all of those petty regulations and negative opinions. The surviving population will thank you for all of the resources you gain!

NEW TRAITS: Incubator: Repopulate quickly when your planet is empty, but those growth facilities can fill up fast!

Other species can't stand being around you, and it seems like your mere existence is making your planets awful places to live. On the other hand, other empires have a very difficult time wanting to fight or subjugate you! Exotic Metabolism: You've adapted to ask "are you going to eat that?" where other species would be calling the hazmat team. Eat faster, live longer, and enjoy a terrifying rainbow of flavors!

COSMETICS: New ships, species portraits, and cityscapes to remind the galaxy that beauty is in the stinging, burning eye of the beholder. A new toxoids advisor voice, helpfully providing news and advice dripping with noxious sarcasm …and much more!