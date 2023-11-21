Posted in: Games, Pinball, Video Games | Tagged: Stern Pinball

Stern Pinball Has Launched Its Own Insider Connected App

Have more fun with pinball beyond the game as Stern Pinball has released a new free app that adds more interactive elements to their tables.

Stern Pinball revealed that they have launched a new mobile app that will allow you to interact with their pinball machines in a new way. The new Insider Connected app was unveiled two years ago as one of their new innovations to get people to play their titles more with new interactive elements beyond the game itself. This week, they have made it available on iOS and Android, as it will allow you to track your own scores, achievements, and more across any of their tables with a QR code.

Stern Pinball Insider Connected

Stern Connected Games aren't your typical pinball machines. They're super-powered. They have state-of-the-art hardware that allows them to recognize players, connect to the internet, and track player scores and activities. Combined with a companion app, Insider Connected is a completely new online gaming system built specifically for and by pinball players.

CONNECT WITH THE MACHINES: Engage with pinball in a whole new way; track your progress, discover new ways to play your favorite games, unlock exclusive content, and much more!

Engage with pinball in a whole new way; track your progress, discover new ways to play your favorite games, unlock exclusive content, and much more! CONNECTED GAMES: You can log in to Insider Connected on these pinball machines: Venom, Foo Fighters, James Bond 007 60th Anniversary, James Bond 007, Rush, Godzilla, Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Led Zeppelin, The Avengers: Infinity Quest, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Strangers Things, Jurassic Park, Deadpool, The Beatles, Batman '66, Black Knight: Sword of Rage, Aerosmith, Elvira's House of Horrors, Iron Maiden: Legacy of the Beast, Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Wars, and The Munsters.

: Every time you log into a game with your unique QR code, your scores and progress are reported back to your profile. You can check them anytime from any connected device. ACHIEVEMENTS: Achievements are a set of challenges for all of your favorite games. Earn them as you progress through each game. They are all unique to each game, and you can show them off on your profile page. If you earn an achievement for a game on location, they'll be marked as "Verified."

Achievements are a set of challenges for all of your favorite games. Earn them as you progress through each game. They are all unique to each game, and you can show them off on your profile page. If you earn an achievement for a game on location, they'll be marked as "Verified." QUESTS: Need another reason to play your favorite pinball games? How about Quests specifically created to give you new challenges on the experiences you already love, with badges earned for completion.

