Stern Pinball Launches The Uncanny X-Men Accessories

Stern Pinball has launched a new line of accessories for The Uncanny X-Men Pinball table, as players can get some cool items to highlight it

Stern Pinball has launched a new line of accessories for The Uncanny X-Men Pinball, all designed to add some extra highlights to the display. This is the usual array of items as they have a topper (seen here), side blade art, cabinet art, the speaker lighting system, and a shooter knob (which is still being worked on and will be released soon). We have the finer details and images of the items for you here as they are available to purchase to add to your table now.

The Uncanny X-Men Pinball Accessories

The Uncanny X-Men Topper brings a new twist to your pinball experience. This 80s-style billboard rotates mechanically to expose 3 distinct art panels and features RGB LED lighting and a special UV illumination feature that showcases scenes from the Past, the Future, and the Danger Room. Unlock an exciting new challenge mode that lets you join the X-Men on a time-spanning mission across the ages. The topper also integrates with regular gameplay, amplifying every battle with dramatic lighting effects and immersive action.

Coming soon, the illuminated Mutant Scanner Shooter Knob. This lighted shooter knob adds an exciting and fun element to your gaming experience. Make your speakers stand out with the official Speaker Expression Lighting System accessory. With intelligent RGB LED lighting, your speakers will light up and flash as you explore this Marvel Universe and it is fully integrated and dynamically responsive to game events. Level up your protection with the Uncanny X-Men Side Armor. Featuring an X-Men logo backer, this laser cut side armor further immerses you into the world of The Uncanny X-Men.

Complete the look of your game with the Uncanny X-Men Inside Art Blades. Featuring stunning hand-drawn art by illustrator Zombie Yeti that highlights an array of X-Men and Villains. These beautiful art panels will transform the look of The Uncanny X-Men's world under glass.

The Uncanny X-Men Billboard Topper: $1,499.99

Illuminated Mutant Scanner Shooter Knob: $199.99

X-Men Side Armor: $269.99

The Uncanny X-Men Inside Art Blades: $99.99

Speaker Expression Lighting System: $199.99

