Stern Pinball Unveils New Pokémon Pinball Machines

Stern Pinball has revealed a band-new Pokémon Pinball table, with three different designs on diaplay at New York Toy Fair 2026

Choose from Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition models, each packed with unique Pokémon-themed features.

Play through multiple habitats, catch Pokémon, and battle Team Rocket with interactive animatronics and toys.

Machines include classic Pokémon anime clips, custom voiceovers, music, and exclusive connected game modes.

Stern Pinball has revealed a brand-new set of pinball tables for the New York Toy Fair 2026, as they have teamed with The Pokémon Company to make a new Pokémon pinball game. This is one of the best designs we have seen in a while for anything related to the franchise, as this karkens to both the games and the animated series. As always, they have three different versions, which you can see here, as they have a Pro Edition for $7K, a Premium Edition for $9.7K, and a Limited Edition for $13K. All three are on display this weekend at the Javits Center, with pre-orders happening, but no timeframe has been set for when they'll hit the market as of when we're posting this.

Pokémon by Stern Pinball

In Pokémon by Stern Pinball, Trainers embark on an unforgettable journey across four distinct habitats, discovering, catching, and bonding with many of their favorite Pokémon. Players will shoot the illuminated, mechanically animated Poké Ball to catch Pokémon, build their ultimate team, and complete their Pokémon Collection. The playfield also features beautifully crafted Pokémon-themed ramps, spinners, and targets. Watch as the animatronic Pikachu reacts to your gameplay, cheering you on every step of the way! Trainers can battle their way through rival trainers and compete in the arena through dynamic, custom battle sequences. Danger lurks as Team Rocket and their infamous boss, Giovanni, plot trouble. The interactive Meowth Balloon toy swoops down onto the battle arena to challenge the Trainer. Premium and Limited Edition games include an interactive electromagnet that adds chaos to the battle arena.

Every element of Pokémon by Stern Pinball has been meticulously crafted with attention to detail, honoring the rich legacy of the beloved franchise. The machine integrates video clips from the original Pokémon animated series, immersing players in the world that started it all. Bringing the experience to life even further, custom voiceovers for Pikachu and the notorious Team Rocket leader, Giovanni, captures the spirit and humor that fans know and love. To complete the nostalgic journey, the game proudly includes the iconic "Pokémon Theme" song, a true celebration of the timeless Pokémon adventure.

Utilizing Stern Pinball's award-winning Insider Connected, Pokémon by Stern Pinball elevates the experience by connecting Trainers and their adventures across machines and locations. When Trainers play Pokémon by Stern Pinball signed in with their Stern Insider Connected Account, the Pokémon they CATCH will be added to their Insider Connected Pokémon Collection, which can be viewed in the Insider Connected app.

Trainers looking for an elevated experience will be able to enjoy the highly collectible Limited Edition model, limited to 750 games globally, which includes the updated Expression Lighting System™ and Speaker Expression Lighting System with Pokémon-themed game effects, a full-color mirrored backglass, full-color high-definition cabinet decals, a custom LE Pokémon pinball armor, a custom designer-autographed bottom arch, upgraded audio system, anti-reflection pinball playfield glass, shaker motor, a sequentially numbered plaque, a signed Certificate of Authenticity, and a digital Insider Connected LE owner's badge on registration.

