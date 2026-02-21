Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Stoneguard, Thorn Spire Games, Wandering Wizard

Stoneguard Sets Early Access Date For Mid-March

Stoneguard has been confirmed for an Early Access release as the fantasy medieval strategy game will arrive on Steam in a few weeks

Article Summary Stoneguard launches into Early Access on Steam in mid-March, blending survival sim and strategy gameplay

Defend the magical Lifestone by building settlements, managing resources, and facing nightly enemy waves

Play solo or co-op with up to four players, recruiting survivors and coordinating strategies to survive

Engaging third-person combat includes limb-severing mechanics, weapon crafting, and relentless bosses

Indie game developer Thorn Spire Games and publisher Wandering Wizard have confirmed they will launch the game Stoneguard into Early Access this March. If yuou haven't seen the game yet, this is a fantasy medieval strategy title where you are charged with protecting the magical Lifestone at all costs. You'll do that by setting up defenses, building an army, and warding off all threats that come in the night. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game will arrive on March 19, 2026.

Stoneguard

Stoneguard combines the open-ended sandbox gameplay of a survival sim with the tactics of a strategy game where players must defend their precious Lifestone either solo or in teams with up to four player co-op from an onslaught of invaders. Build and manage a fortified settlement by day, then defend it by night against relentless waves of monstrous enemies. Craft walls, towers, and defenses, recruit survivors, and manage resources to keep your community alive in a world on the brink of collapse. Players can experience Stoneguard solo or team up in co-op with up to four players, coordinating strategies and sharing resources to protect the Lifestone together.

Rather than offering a god's eye view of the landscape, players take on the role of the current Ruler of Earth, who has escaped the capital with the Lifestone to protect it from alien invaders. Combat is brutal and tactical where precise weapon strikes can sever limbs, permanently affecting enemies and comrades alike. Forge powerful weapons from the amputated limbs of your fallen foes. Every lost limb carries severe consequences, hindering your performance in both battle and daily survival. But as long as the Lifestone is protected, there are ways to heal your battle wounds. Command your forces through escalating nighttime assaults, face powerful bosses, and craft weapons forged from fallen monsters. Experience a unique blend of base-building, resource management, and real-time combat from a third-person perspective, shaped by a dynamic day–night cycle.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!