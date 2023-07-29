Posted in: Games, Video Games, XSEED Games | Tagged: Story of Seasons, Story Of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

Story Of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Releases Live-Action Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Story Of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, as XSEED Games have given it more of a "play at home" spin.

In a slightly different change of pace for XSEED Games, Story Of Seasons: A Wonderful Life has been given a live-action trailer to promote the game. Following a trend we've seen more frequently for certain titles, this particular trailer highlights how you can have the joy of farming and exploring your new island from the comfort of home with your family. You can enjoy the trailer down at the bottom, as the actual game will be coming out for PC and Nintendo Switch on September 5th, 2023.

"Your new life begins in Forgotten Valley, a tranquil community where your father and his friend Takakura once dreamed of running a farm. As you befriend the valley's residents and fulfill your father's legacy, you'll live a carefree life on the farm, growing crops and raising animals. As the seasons go by, you'll find your lifelong partner, raise a child together, and watch them grow up before your very eyes. After each day's work on the farm is done, you can go fishing, hunt for ancient treasures at the local dig site, or chat with your friends in town to build precious memories. And when the years have passed, your child will be old enough to choose a career for themselves… Will they inherit the farm? Or will they find their calling somewhere else? Only time will tell."

"This remake of a beloved classic features plenty of new events, enhanced festivals, more recipes to cook, and a cornucopia of never-before-seen crops. Looking for more to do around the farm? Take pictures of your family with the new camera feature, dress up in your favorite outfits, or help your fellow residents with their requests. Whether this is your first Story of Seasons adventure or you're returning to Forgotten Valley, a wonderful life awaits you."

