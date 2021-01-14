Strange Scaffold Announces Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator

Strange Scaffold has revealed their next game on the way in the form of Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator. This is an awesome looking game where you basically are trading organs on the black market… in space. This leads to a lot of interesting negotiations as well as interesting parts to find across the galaxy. The look and feel of this game gives us some awesome '90s throwback vibes, but the content is some of the most interesting and gruesome we've seen in a minute, and we're loving the idea. The game will be released sometime this year for PC, with a possible console release down the road, but nothing has been set in stone yet. You can read more about it below along with screenshots and the announcement trailer!

Organs. Everyone has them, and everyone wants them. You are an Organ Trader, the funnel for fleshy meat parts into a strange, evolving, and desperate universe full of clients. Contend with the cutthroat organ market. Trade viscera with dubious figures. Create and download new content using an accessible slate of modding capabilities. Keep vampire-leech organs from devouring the rest of the goods inside your cargo hold. Flood galaxies with meat. Make a profit. This is Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator: the sci-fi body horror market tycoon you didn't know you needed. A simulated, organ-based market with dozens of commodities!

Fast-paced innard-trading action!

Competing traders with unique goals and personalities!

Dynamic cargo hold mechanics, as organs drain and boost each other (or explode in awful little pieces) while jockeying for comfort!

The growing existential dread that accompanies treating bodily organs as a trade commodity!

Dark comedic storytelling from the lead writer of Hypnospace Outlaw and An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs!

Create and download new content with an accessible modding system!

Rise to become the most profitable organ trader of all time!