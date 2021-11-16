Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Receives New Screenshots

Square Enix has released new information today about Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, along with new screenshots to check out. This particular set introduces several of the supporting characters, including the royal family you have come to aid, as well as Captain Bikke who is a pirate that rules the town of Pravoka. We have some of the infof or you here along with a ton of images, as we slowly make our way to the game's release on March 18th, 2022.

The story of Final Fantasy Origin focuses on Jack and his fight to return light to the crystals of Cornelia – a land overrun by darkness. Will restoring the crystals' light usher in peace or a new form of darkness… or perhaps something else entirely? The King of Cornelia reveals the Prophecy of Lukahn to Jack and his friends, in which the Warriors of Light are mentioned. He believes the four of them could be those fabled warriors and places fresh hopes on them to banish the darkness that clouds the crystals. In this image, we see Sarah playing the lute, while she observes the comings and goings outside. Her sister Mia listens on enthralled. Incidentally, the song Sarah's playing is the Final Fantasy prelude! After crossing the northern bridge to Pravoka, Jack and his companions encounter this intimidating chap: Captain Bikke.

This next set of screenshots focus on combat and one of its key features – the break gauge. This appears as a yellow bar above enemies and wearing it down should be a priority in combat. Combos and abilities will reduce the enemy's break gauge, shown as a yellow bar above an enemy. Once the gauge is depleted, you can unleash a powerful Soul Burst to crystallize them and take them out in a single blow! It's not just enemies that have a break gauge – Jack does too, shown above in the bottom-center of the screen.

Jack's break gauge depletes when he guards against attacks or uses Soul Shield. The gauge will recover over time, but Jack will be staggered if it ever reaches zero. So be careful! What is the Soul Shield, you may be wondering? If you use the Soul Shield to block an ability with a purple name, you can capture and store the enemy's attack to use as an instant ability back at them! If you use Soul Shield, you may discover all kinds of interesting and unexpected strategies for battle. Here's an example: if you capture the Fire ability from a Bomb and cast it back at it three times, it'll self-destruct. It's always satisfying when an enemy is hoisted by its own petard!

The quest to lift the darkness is not an easy one – the world of Final Fantasy Origin is full of dangers that can leave Jack bloodied and bruised. That's what makes these cubes such a welcome site – touching one will heal your HP and MP and restock your potions. Be careful, though! Using a cube will also resurrect all the monsters in a dungeon. At least if you're wiped out, you'll start at the last cube you touched.