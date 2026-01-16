Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 2P Games, Brick-Up Studio, Planet of Lana II

Strategy Roguelite Nonentity Galaxy Confirmed For February Launch

Nonentity Galaxy has been given an official launch date, as the new sci-fi strategy roguelite will arrive on Steam next month

Indie game developer Brick-Up Studio and publisher 2P Games have revealed the launch date for their latest title, Nonentity Galaxy. In case you haven't seen this one, the game is a mix of roguelite strategy mecianhic mixed with combat and resource management, as you'll run your own fleet with all sorts of missions to take on. Enjoy the latest trailer here as the game arrives on February 3, 2026.

Nonentity Galaxy

Nonentity Galaxy is a roguelite strategy game that merges space combat and resource management with a tint of dark humour. Players take on the role of an employee for "The Company," stuck in a dead-end job with no immediate way out. Since quitting isn't an option yet, you make the most of it: while performing regular duties of scavenging wreckage from high-risk combat zones, you'll get the opportunity to meet new allies, uncover privileged information, and "accidentally" forget to report valuable assets to use on your own personal ship. However, the adrenaline rush of the illegal activities can make people feel more powerful than they are. In Nonentity Galaxy, evaluating the chances of winning is an important part of the gameplay. Players must learn to find the balance between fulfilling the Corporate requests, their own survival and the level of risk they can take on battles in order to survive.

Survival in Nonentity Galaxy is driven by decision-making. Players must choose how to reinforce their ship, which routes to follow on each mission, and when a fight is worth engaging. Planning is as important as firepower, and each sortie is a calculated gamble. Routes offer different rewards and dangers: safer paths provide stability, while riskier ones promise rare modules and higher payouts. During combat, players must constantly assess their chances of victory, managing damage, resources, and salvage in real time. Winning a battle means little if you can't make it back. Between missions, players will have the chance to decide how to upgrade their ships. Components collected during exploration can be used to enhance weapons, shields, and systems, or converted into credits to spend elsewhere. Deciding how to allocate these resources is key to survival and can change the course of future missions.

