Stray Fawn Reveals New Indie Game The Wandering Village

Swiss indie studio Stray Fawn revealed their latest game this week with the weirdly cool title The Wandering Village. The game is basically a city-building simulator that focuses on players building a symbiotic relationship with the creature they are currently living on. In some ways, you'll be living for it and vice versa. Are you able to keep your own society thriving while also caring for the giant host underneath you who basically roams wherever they see fit? The game is in early development and probably won't see the light of day until Q3 2021 at the earliest. But you can check out the trailer for it below along with more info as this looks like a fun title.

In a world where mysterious plants are spreading all over the earth, emitting toxic spores as they grow, a group of people seeks shelter on the back of a giant, wandering creature. Becoming their leader, players build both their settlement and a symbiotic relationship with the gentle beast to survive together in this hostile, yet beautiful post-apocalyptic world that now surrounds them. At its core, The Wandering Village is a city-building and resource management game with rogue-like and survival elements. Players need to farm various crops to keep their villagers fed, send out foraging missions to gather rare resources and scout the environment while constantly expanding their settlement. Of course, living on the back of a living, breathing beast comes with its own challenges, such as helping to maintain the creature's health and building trust, which might even lead to the beast paying attention to your requests as it wanders on through a variety of different biomes, each with its own perks and challenges.

