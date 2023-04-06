Strayed Lights Releases New Trailer With Pre-Order Status Embers Game Studio has officially put Strayed Lights up for pre-order this week, along with a brand new trailer.

Indie developer and publisher Embers Game Studio announced that Strayed Lights has gone up for pre-order with a brand new trailer. PC players via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG have the ability to pre-order today for $25, with those snagging the game receiving a 120-page digital art book, as well as the title's soundtrack composed by the Grammy award-winning Austin Wintory, both of them totally free. Pre-order for all three major consoles will eventually take place soon, as the game will be released on April 25th, 2023.

"In Strayed Lights, players will join an unbalanced being of light and darkness as it sets forth through a dreamlike world in order to achieve awakening. As the being grows from a lost child to a determined adult, players will venture across misty mountains, dark caves, broken cities, and luminescent ruins. Violent shadow creatures will stand in the tiny light's path, but these monsters are meant to be soothed, not slaughtered. Strayed Lights will challenge players to confront the monsters through a dynamic color-coordinated combat system. Shift between orange and blue states of being to parry enemy attacks and absorb their energy. Counter, strike, and parry with precision to unleash powerful bursts of energy capable of inflicting incredible damage. Master the moving masterpiece that is Strayed Light's combat flow to quell a monster's unrest and free them from their inner demons."

Combat: Absorb the energy of your opponents with a familiar but innovative and challenging combat system.

Face your inner demons and soothe immense creatures who succumbed to their emotions.

Face your inner demons and soothe immense creatures who succumbed to their emotions. Journey: Unlock abilities and progress towards awakening while seeing your character grow from a newborn to an ascended being.

Unlock abilities and progress towards awakening while seeing your character grow from a newborn to an ascended being. World: Travel through dreamlike forests, misty valleys, broken cities and dark caves, search for ancient relics to reveal the history of these lands, and enjoy an ambitious soundtrack by Austin Wintory.