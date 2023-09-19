Posted in: Games, Magic: The Gathering, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: my little pony, Secret Lab

Magic: The Gathering Brings My Little Pony Back For Secret Lair

My Little Pony has come back to Magic: The Gathering for a special Secret Lair set, with the proceeds going toward Extra Life.

Wizards of the Coast introduced a brand new set of Secret Lair cards for Magic: The Gathering, bringing back My Little Pony for a second time. The company is celebrating its 10th Anniversary of working with Extra Life, as the two have been supporting the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and the Seattle Children's Autism Center. They have once again made a super-rare set of cards which they are calling Ponies: The Galloping 2. This is a direct sequel to 2019's Ponies: The Galloping, in which they made Magic: The Gathering cards based on characters from the franchise. You can only get this drop for a limited time as it features four new ponies with their own cards: Applejack, Fluttershy, Pinkie Pie, and Rainbow Dash. We have more info on the set below.

"Wizards of the Coast will donate fifty percent of each purchase of Ponies: The Galloping 2 to benefit Extra Life to support the Seattle Children's Autism Center. The Magic: The Gathering cards are illustrated by Rudy Siswanto, John Thacker, and Anna Steinbauer. While they are not tournament-legal, the cards have unique mechanics. They will be available in foil or regular treatments beginning on Sept. 18 at 9 a.m. PT through Nov. 6 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The Wizards of the Coast community has rallied together to raise nearly $5 million for sick and injured kids who are being treated at Children's Miracle Network Hospitals throughout North America."

"The generous philanthropy efforts of Wizards of the Coast have supported some of our most innovative and creative initiatives related to community outreach and training, building our capacity to serve more patients and families, and improving our systems to deliver more equitable patient care," said Dr. Mendy Minjarez, executive director of Seattle Children's Autism Center. "Most importantly, it's making a difference in the lives of kids and their families."

