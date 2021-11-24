StreamElements Reveals 2021 Creator Diversity Program Recipients

StreamElements revealed their list of recipients for the 2021 Creator Diversity Program, with 20 different streamers being added. This is the second annual version of the program which has been designed to provide content creators of underrepresented groups the tools they need to help optimize and advance their careers with online content creation. Including individuals who are "without limitation, Black, People of Color (PoC), Women, LGBTQ+, and individuals with disabilities". These individuals will receive professional livestreaming services, equipment, support, and mentorship to help them optimize their content. We have the list of all 20 of this year's recipients below and more info on the program.

The following recipients were selected based on several factors ranging from insights they provided on why they were applying, the type of content they produce, and channel data that reflected a commitment to livestreaming and potential for growth: Aileensenpai

AlinaInverse

ARecipeReborn

atmos_fierce

bescotti

DDS618

DisabledgamR

DonaTarte

EllenFromNowOn

hmlondon

ItsGapped

kedapalooza

KleopatrahJones

lilpointless

LittlePoohBearr

MiladyConfetti

queerlybee

RekItRaven

ToastyMarshmellow

VeeDotMe

The 2021 CDP marks a huge step up in size and scope than the 2020 inaugural program. The number of applicants increased six-fold with more than 3,000 submissions received, while the program benefits have expanded to include a budget for equipment and professional services that were not offered last year. This includes the following: Monthly workshops and educational sessions featuring industry and on-staff experts

A dedicated StreamElements Creator Success manager and access to a VIP Discord Server

$1,500 USD in Amazon gift cards to purchase content creation equipment (peripherals, hardware, software, etc.)

Up to $2,500 USD paid to the third-party artist(s) of recipient creator's choice for channel graphics (alerts, overlays, emotes, etc.)

Up to $1,000 USD paid to the third-party individual(s) of recipient creator's choice for professional services (video editing, headshots etc.) In addition, all recipients will receive a Razer Kiyo X streaming webcam and a Razer Seiren V2 X microphone courtesy of Razer, while being profiled on the company blog, promoted on StreamElements' social media channels, and invited to participate in community events.