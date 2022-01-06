Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: Ultra Instinct

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

The focus on the deities of the Dragon Ball universe continues, as is of course appropriate for a set titled Realm of the Gods. We have a terrific Whis card, who gets quite a lot of shine in this set and for good reason. While the Kais are divine, Whis and Beerus's arrival in Battle of the Gods, which was adapted into the first arc of Dragon Ball Super, marked the first time that we saw two new levels of god: Angel for Whis and Destroyer for Beerus.

Meeting Whis and subsequently training under him is what set Goku and Vegeta down the path of mastering God Ki. They reached new heights together with Super Saiyan Blue, and then their paths split with Goku obtaining Ultra Instinct and Vegeta shattering his own limits with Super Saiyan Blue Evolution. In the manga, Vegeta has currently unlocked the antithesis of Ultra Instinct with his Ultra Ego form. It'll be interesting to see if DBSCG begins pulling from the ongoing manga or if it will wait until the anime resumes and catches up once more.

