Streets Of Rage 4 Receives New Free Update With Survival Mode Dotemu has an all-new update for Streets Of Rage 4, completely free and full of new modes and improvements.

Dotemu has released a brand new update for Streets Of Rage 4 today, totally out of the blue and completely free with some new additions. This comes with an all-new Custom Survival Mode, several co-op moves for you to pull off, and a ton of improvements to individual characters, groups, weapons, moves, and more. Enjoy the trailer and info below as you can download the update now!

"A rippin' new trailer shares a first look at the update, showcasing a suite of eye-popping co-operative moves that empower players to take their combo-driving teamwork to the next level while dishing out some serious hurt to the city's seediest criminals. It also gives an overview for the all-new Custom Survival Mode, which grants brawlers full control over the innovative, outlandish roguelite beat-em-up gauntlet which debuted as part of the Mr. X Nightmare DLC and provided a unique new way to enjoy Streets of Rage 4's spectacular combat."

Streets of Rage 4 Stages:

Added some destroyable to help to maintain the combo counter

Combo counter:

Added a half second to disappear

Stage transitions have a bonus time to not break the combo counter

Added Custom Survival Mode:

Players can tweak his/her survival experience with a variety of options.

Mania +:

Added Cursed arcades in Mania+ difficulty.

Added special reinforcements during boss battles.

Added One life.

The score to get an extra life is higher in the arcade mode.

Added coop attack:

Hold 'Pick up' and grab your partner to throw him.

Airborne player can press a special button to perform a unique attack.

All characters:

Lots of reduced hit stop

All charged attacks and normal combo last hits can hit multiple enemies after the first active frames even if an enemy is hit

Fixed a bug where some wall bounces could do no damage

Increased stun on air-down attacks

Throws will hit the other enemies close to the player with more consistency