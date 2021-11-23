Strictly Limited Games To Start Taito Milestones Pre-Order This Week

Strictly Limited Games revealed more info today on their upcoming release of the retro games collection of Taito Milestones. The company announced nine of the ten games that will be added to this game, with a tenth yet to be announced. Pre-orders for the collection will be kicking off on November 25th, and as you can see they will be offering two different versions. There will be the Collector's Edition for Nintendo Switch, which will be limited to 2,000 copies at a price of 89.99€, which will include physical collectibles. For those not wanting to pay that much, they will also have the Limited Edition which will be limited to 3,000 copies at a price of 39.99€.

Replay the classics with which it all began! The games that paved the way for following decades of Taito's arcade dominance – the milestones in the company's history. Sports, shooter, puzzle and platformer games and more – this collection's got something for every retro game enthusiast and now those ten titles will be available for the first time as a collection on a modern console.

Qix (1981): Draw lines as the "Marker" and capture areas by encircling them. Watch out for enemies while moving around!

Alpine Ski (1982): Enter the stage of the world of snow and take part in three competitions: Downhill ski, slalom and ski jump!

Front Line (1982): Push forward to the enemy camp as a foot soldier! Drive tanks and armored vehicles!

Wild Western (1982): Defeat the gangs attacking from all directions with your trusty rifle! You are the law!

Chack'n Pop (1983): Hang in there, Chack'n! Get back the hearts from the thieving Monsta.

Elevator Action (1983): Infiltrate a building as a spy on a solo mission, get all secret documents and make your escape!

The FairyLand Story (1985): As the witch Ptolemy, you have to defeat the monsters deep inside the castle!

Halley's Comet (1986): Halley's comet is headed for the planets of our solar system. Destroy the computer at its center!

The NinjaWarriors (1987): Advance into enemy territory as an android ninja to crush the evil Banglar's ambitions!