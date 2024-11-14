Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: iDreamSky, Strinova

Strinova Will Launch Globally On PC Platforms Next Week

iDreamSky has released a brand-new trailer for Strinova today, as the game will arrive next week on multiple PC platforms.

Article Summary Strinova launches on Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store. Pre-load starts November 18, official launch on November 21.

Experience five game modes and explore 14 maps with 15 unique Superstrings right from the start.

Switch between 2D and 3D forms in a distinctive tactical shooter for unique combat strategies.

Periodic updates will add new maps and modes; future release planned for Xbox and PlayStation.

Indie game developer and publisher iDreamSky has confirmed the official release date for Strinova, as it will arrive on multiple PC platforms next week. The game will be available on November 21 for Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store, with the option to pre-load on November 18. The game will feature five game modes, 14 maps, and 15 playable Superstrings to start, with periodical updates coming as the game progresses. Plus, at some point, it will be added to Xbox and PlayStation, but a date hasn't been set yet. Enjoy the latest trailer ahead of the game's launch.

Strinova

Humanity is experiencing a new golden age after migrating to a strange multi-dimensional realm known as "Strinova." Powerful factions with conflicting ideologies soon emerged, battling for the energy crystals that would allow them to ultimately decide the fate of the realm. Choose unique superstrings from P.U.S. (The Defender), The Scissors (The Attacker), and Urbino (Neutral) conquer the battlefield for the fate of Strinova. Which side will you choose?

Strinova is an anime-style third-person tactical competitive shooter. Switch freely between three-dimensional and two-dimensional forms in this one-of-a-kind game that offers a unique tactical shooting system for an unparalleled experience. In the multi-dimensional world of Strinova, seamlessly switch between 2D and 3D forms to explore different movement routes and combat strategies, delivering a unique shooting experience. Strinova features multilayered maps, stringification mechanisms, tactical skill operations, and a variety of useable devices, forming a unique team combat system. Various maps bring numerous game modes, including Demolition and Team Deathmatch. More maps and game modes will be added in the future. Anticipate fighting alongside your teammates. Their unique skills and firearms make every Superstring irreplaceable. Whether you are an attacker breaking through enemy lines or a guardian protecting your teammates, you will find your place to shine.

