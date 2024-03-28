Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Firefly Studios, stronghold

Stronghold: Definitive Edition Reveals Valley Of The Wolf DLC

Stronghold: Definitive Edition has a revealed a new DLC is on the way in late April as players will get Valley Of The Wolf.

Article Summary New DLC for Stronghold: Definitive Edition, Valley Of The Wolf, coming late April.

Valley Of The Wolf includes seven new missions and a final showdown with The Wolf.

Free Spring Update brings additional multiplayer and siege mode maps, and fixes.

Full patch notes to be available upon the DLC and update release on April 30th.

Indie game developer and publisher FireFly Studios have revealed the next DLC coming to Stronghold: Definitive Edition, as Valley Of The Wolf arrives in late April. This is basically the final piece of their Jewel campaign that they've been running for a while now, bringing in some of the least legions to the fight and the final piece of the story. Along with the DLC, players will also see a free Spring Update that will come with a ton of content on its own, which will be available to anyone who owns the base game. We have more details about the content to come below and a new trailer to watch above, as players will see the DLC and free update arrive on April 30.

Stronghold: Definitive Edition – Valley Of The Wolf DLC

This final chapter in the Stronghold: Definitive Edition exclusive 'Jewel' campaign, Valley of the Wolf, pits players against the greatest rogue of them all… The vicious Wolf! To safely retrieve the Jewel of the North and put an end to The Wolf's insidious scourge, players must plunge directly into the belly of the beast and bring the fight to his borders. Against great odds in unfamiliar territory, survival alone demands that nothing is held back. Valley of the Wolf extends the base game with seven new missions and the ultimate challenge for veteran players, who have been besieging castles in this legendary series now for over two decades. Under the tutelage of The Sergeant, players will finally rescue Sir Longarm's captured kin once and for all. The new 'Noble Trail' will arrive alongside additional maps for Multiplayer, Free Build, and Siege modes, together with the long overdue introduction of Malbork, Biskupin, Niedzica, and Ogrodzieniec. Players can also check out the full version 1.3 patch notes on Steam at release on April 30th, which will include a rundown of other features, fixes, and improvements coming to the game as part of the Spring Update.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!