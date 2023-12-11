Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fntastic Studio, The Day Before

Studio Behind The Day Before Shuts Down After Game Release

After releasing The Day Before, indie game company Fntastic Studio announced they have shut the company down from lack of funding.

Some sad news for the gaming industry as another studio is dead in the water. Fntastic Studio, the people behind The Day Before, revealed that they are no longer able to continue the company due to lack of funding, and have decided to shut the studio down just days after releasing the game. They released the statement below on social media.

Today, we announce the closure of Fntastic studio. Unfortunately, The Day Before has failed financially, and we lack the funds to continue. All income received is being used to pay off debts to our partners. We invested all our efforts, resources, and man-hours into the development of The Day Before, which was our first huge game. We really wanted to release new patches to reveal the full potential of the game, but unfortunately, we don't have the funding to continue the work. It's important to note that we didn't take any money from the public during the development of The Day Before; there were no pre-orders or crowdfunding campaigns. We worked tirelessly for five years, pouring out blood, sweat, and tears into the game. We apologize if we didn't meet your expectations. We did everything within our power, but unfortunately, we miscalculated our capabilities. Creating games is an incredibly challenging endeavor.

The company is the latest casualty in a year where the industry has seen massive layoffs and closures. Unlike many of the others, Fntastic Studio was pouring all of its resources into getting the game published, and at the end of the production run, it simply did not have the funds to continue running the company. No word on what will happen with the game moving forward beyond just being on the store as-is with no updates in sight. Do yourself a favor and snag the game while you can.

