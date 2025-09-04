Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Scopley, Video Games | Tagged: Avatar The Last Airbender, Scopely, Stumble Guys

Stumble Guys Announces Avatar: The Last Airbender Crossover

Stumble Guys has revealed their latest pop-culture crossover, as characters from Avatar: The Last Airbender have come to the game

Article Summary Stumble Guys teams up with Avatar: The Last Airbender for an exciting new crossover event.

Experience the Air Temple Tumble map, where players master elemental bending to survive elimination rounds.

Unlock six beloved Avatar characters, including Aang, Zuko, Toph, Sokka, and Appa as playable Stumblers.

Discover new abilities, themed cosmetics, mech-inspired content, and upcoming fifth anniversary celebrations.

Scopely has partnered with Nickelodeon for a brand-new crossover event in Stumble Guys, as characters from Avatar: The Last Airbender have been added to the game. As you can see fromt he trailer here, you'll have several characters from the franchise to choose from, as well as a new course where you'll need to master the four elements in order to win it all. We have more details below as the content is now live.

Stumble Guys x Avatar: The Last Airbender

Players can harness the elements in a brand-new elimination level, Air Temple Tumble. Inspired by the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender, this map brings a competitive twist to traditional elimination gameplay, where bending powers, precision, and quick thinking determine who rises and who falls. Players must dodge falling debris, navigate shifting platforms, and avoid getting knocked off by bursts of elemental energy, including some playful (but dangerous) baby Sky Bison.

Elemental bending arrives in Stumble Guys with four unique Extras, each tied to a classic element. Discover them not only on the new Avatar map, but also through unexpected twists and exciting combinations across this season's events. Water forms icy bridges to glide past obstacles. Earth allows players to sink into the ground to dodge incoming hits. Fire launches enemies with blazing fireballs. Air summons powerful gusts to stay agile and airborne. Train with every element to become the ultimate Stumblebender.

As part of the collaboration, six beloved characters from Avatar: The Last Airbender have been transformed into Stumblers. Players can now unlock Avatar State Aang, Aang, Zuko, Toph, Sokka, and Appa, along with a full set of themed cosmetics. The new season also introduces mecha-madness, featuring new mech-themed Stumblers, action-packed levels, and a new gust ability to help players gain an edge in the arena. Stumble Guys will soon be celebrating its fifth anniversary with a special birthday event, and it's bringing the party. Players can look forward to the return of fan-favorite levels and events from the past five years, along with the opportunity to earn those beloved original Stumblers cosmetics.

