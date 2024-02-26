Posted in: Games, Scopley, Video Games | Tagged: Scopely, Stumble Guys

Stumble Guys Announces Switch Version On The Way

Scopely confirmed this morning they will finally bring Stumble Guys over to the Nintendo Switch sometime later this year.

Article Summary Scopely to launch Stumble Guys on Nintendo Switch in 2024 with cross-play.

Popular party game Stumble Guys will also release on PlayStation consoles.

Featuring cross-progression, players can keep their game synced across platforms.

Stumble Guys offers chaotic multiplayer action with obstacle-laden maps and modes.

Scopely announced this morning that they will finally bring their popular party game, Stumble Guys, over to the Nintendo Switch in 2024. The news comes as the team is already planning to bring it to PlayStation consoles, which to us says they're probably going to release it on both consoles at the same time. Especially when they revealed that the game will feature cross-progression and crossplay functionality, meaning they intend for people to not just use it across multiple platforms on the same account, but they want anyone to play against everyone across the globe. Now, we just have to wait for them to give us an official release date.

Stumble Guys

Join millions of players as you stumble to victory in this fun multiplayer knockout battle royale! Are you ready to enter the running chaos? Running, stumbling, falling, jumping, and winning has never been so fun!

DODGE OBSTACLES AND BATTLE YOUR OPPONENTS: Run, stumble, and fall against up to 32 players and battle through knockout rounds of races, survival elimination, and team play in different maps, levels and game modes. Survive the fun multiplayer chaos and cross the finish line before your friends to qualify for the next round, earning fun rewards and stars as you continue to play and win in Stumble Guys!

Run, stumble, and fall against up to 32 players and battle through knockout rounds of races, survival elimination, and team play in different maps, levels and game modes. Survive the fun multiplayer chaos and cross the finish line before your friends to qualify for the next round, earning fun rewards and stars as you continue to play and win in Stumble Guys! PLAY WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY: Create your own multiplayer party and play against friends and family. Find out who runs the fastest, battles with the best skills, and survives the chaos!

Create your own multiplayer party and play against friends and family. Find out who runs the fastest, battles with the best skills, and survives the chaos! UNLOCK AND UPGRADE YOUR GAMEPLAY: Personalize and customize your chosen Stumbler with special emotes, animations, and footsteps. Show off your unique style and personality as you stumble your way to victory.

Personalize and customize your chosen Stumbler with special emotes, animations, and footsteps. Show off your unique style and personality as you stumble your way to victory. EXPLORE THE WORLD OF STUMBLE GUYS: Explore the world of Stumble Guys with over 30 maps, levels, and game modes that offer even more ways to play, and experience the fastest multiplayer knockout battle royale. Join the party and get ready to stumble, fall, and win your way to victory.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!