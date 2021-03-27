Sub Rosa Is Now Available In Steam's Early Access

Devolver Digital revealed this week that Sub Rosa will be getting released into Steam's Early Access for people to try out. Developed by Cryptic Sea, the game is a multiplayer first-person shooter where you and others will be making deals that may involve double-crosses and triple-crosses, as well as a bit of intrigue, tense situations, and high-speed car chases. According to the team, the game is currently in an extended and indefinite Early Access period, so they encourage you not to buy it without watching gameplay or "doing a modest amount of research into the game". We got more info on the different modes the game has to offer, but we echo their sentiment, check it out first before plunking down cash on it.

Sub Rosa: World Mode

Multiple corporations vie for money and power by taking control of different colored disks through clean trades or bloody acquisitions. Both cash and disks are immensely valuable and allow players to purchase guns, cars, equipment, and clothing that may contribute to their company's success. Smooth transactions and smart business practices with others can eventually lead to riches while a quick trigger and a steady aim can get you there faster as long as you're the one still standing.

Round Mode

Similar to World Mode, each corporation is pitted against one another in a round-based variant of World Mode that goes through a five day work week and the cumulative money of a corporation over those days determines its standing at the end of the round week.

Eliminator Mode

One player is secretly assigned as the Eliminator and is tasked with killing the player assigned as the Savior. While the Savior does not initially know their role, another player that is assigned the role of the Protector is given this knowledge and the ability to periodically track the Savior which allows them to meet up and communicate the Saviors' importance to them. All remaining players (and the Savior) will see themselves as assigned the role of Civilians and must work together to either avoid the Eliminator for the duration of the round or take down the Eliminator with a grenade.