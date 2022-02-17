Submerged: Hidden Depths Receives New Release Date

Indie developer and publisher Uppercut Games revealed the release date for Submerged: Hidden Depths for both PC and consoles. Serving as a sequel to the original 2015 game Submerged, this one is an adventure exploration title that will expand on that world by having you climb the ruins of lost skyscrapers and forgotten monuments as you look to uncover the tale of the sunken city. YOu so so as you are practically surrounded in beauty and tranquillity of land made up of mostly new plants and various species of creature, as the characters Miku and Taku search around the ruins to find both this history of this place and also finding themselves in the process. The game will be released for PC as well as PlayStation and Xbox consoles on March 10th, 2022.

Boat, climb, solve and explore in the beautiful ruins of a sunken world. A drowned city, crumbling tips of skyscrapers stubbornly standing above the waves. Deserted villages, now inhabited by enigmatic creatures. And beneath the surging ocean waits an anguished, angry presence. Submerged: Hidden Depths is a non-combat third-person "relaxploration" adventure, set in the sunken ruins of a beautiful world. Take on the role of Miku and Taku – one cursed with a mysterious power that she wants to use for good, the other determined not to let it tear them apart. Vast Outdoor Environments : Explore a rich, colourful and vibrant world.

Relaxing Experience : Play at your own pace with the freedom to enjoy the beauty of Submerged: Hidden Depths.

Discovery : Search for hidden objects to uncover the story, find upgrades for the boat and discover new creatures.

Boating : Cruise through the striking city streets in the powered boat, spotting new areas for exploration.

Puzzles : Climb, sail and use abandoned mechanisms to solve physics puzzles and reveal the city's mystery.

Expanded Player Tools: Fans of the prequel, Submerged, will enjoy further developed tools and puzzles as they progress through Submerged: Hidden Depths.