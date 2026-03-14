Posted in: Games, Krafton, Video Games | Tagged: Subnautica 2, Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Subnautica 2 Talks Base-Building In Latest Developer Vlog

Subnautica 2 has a new developer vlog out discussing base building as they slowly work their way to an Early Access launch

Article Summary Subnautica 2 reveals enhanced base building and customization in its latest developer vlog update.

Experience deeper co-op gameplay with up to three friends in an all-new underwater alien world.

Utilize improved survival tools, build unique bases, and craft advanced submersibles to adapt.

Explore diverse biomes, encounter new creatures, and unravel the mysteries of a dangerous ocean planet.

Unknown Worlds and Krafton released a new developer vlog this week for Subnautica 2, this time delving into all things base building. This is a good four minutes' worth of the current team discussing the changes and improvements made to the game for building your home beneath the waves. There's a lot more customization that can be done this time around, as you're not confined to a specific shape or resource, as you have several options in front of you, provided you can find the research and parts to make it happen. Enjoy the video here as they are slowly making their way to an Early Access release sometime in 2026.

Subnautica 2

Subnautica 2 is an underwater survival adventure game set on an all-new alien ocean world. Play alone or with friends as you explore alluring biomes and discover fascinating creatures. Craft vehicles, tools, and bases to survive this mysterious alien world. A new world awaits alongside an all-new story. You are a pioneer traveling to a distant world, but something is amiss. The ship's AI insists you carry on the mission. This world is too dangerous for humans to survive… Unless you change what it means to be human. What creatures, intelligent or otherwise, await your arrival?

Explore With Friends: Play alone or with up to three friends in online multiplayer co-op. Whether exploring mysterious ruins, building custom bases, or adventuring deeper into the world… The challenge of this planet will test your ingenuity and ability to adapt in unexpected and curious ways.

Play alone or with up to three friends in online multiplayer co-op. Whether exploring mysterious ruins, building custom bases, or adventuring deeper into the world… The challenge of this planet will test your ingenuity and ability to adapt in unexpected and curious ways. Craft Submersibles, Tools, and Bases: Survival depends on utilizing the right tools. Alongside basic items such as your Scanner and Flashlight, you'll find recipes for more advanced tools, equipment, and submersibles. Bases are more customizable with an overhauled building system. New tools allow for greater adaptation to the world.

Survival depends on utilizing the right tools. Alongside basic items such as your Scanner and Flashlight, you'll find recipes for more advanced tools, equipment, and submersibles. Bases are more customizable with an overhauled building system. New tools allow for greater adaptation to the world. Uncover Diverse New Biomes: From towering underwater cliffs to lush coral fields, this aquatic alien world is brimming with vibrant and breathtaking biomes, each teeming with diverse ecosystems and unique creatures. But something isn't right. The world is out of balance. What happened here? What happened to you? And more importantly, where are you?

From towering underwater cliffs to lush coral fields, this aquatic alien world is brimming with vibrant and breathtaking biomes, each teeming with diverse ecosystems and unique creatures. But something isn't right. The world is out of balance. What happened here? What happened to you? And more importantly, where are you? Study Mysterious Lifeforms: Uncover a rich world full of mysterious lifeforms, from the smallest fish to the largest Leviathans. Scan creatures to learn more about them and take samples for study. As you learn more about this world, evolve your genetics to adapt your body for survival.

Uncover a rich world full of mysterious lifeforms, from the smallest fish to the largest Leviathans. Scan creatures to learn more about them and take samples for study. As you learn more about this world, evolve your genetics to adapt your body for survival. Survive Terrifying Depths: This world is vast and deep. Venture beyond the safety of shallow waters, descending into a dark unknown. Wonder and danger lurks around every corner. To survive this planet, you'll need to push beyond your boundaries and unlock the secrets of this strange world.

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