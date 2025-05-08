Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Subway Surfers, SYBO

Subway Surfers Reveals 13th Anniversary Celebration Plans

Subway Surfers has a new update on the way next week, as the game will celebrate its 13th Anniversary with some new content

Mobile publisher SYBO has revealed what they have coming to Subway Surfers this month, as the game will celebrate its 13th Anniversary. The game will get an update on May 12, as it will return to its roots in Copenhagen with some old-school and new content for the cityscape. You'll also have a chance to run through some surprise cities every day. As far as the anniversary goes, the game will receive its 200th destination as part of the World Tour series. We have more details from the devs about it below.

Subway Surfers 13th Anniversary

Throughout the update, players have the chance to not only play within SYBO's home base of Copenhagen but also unlock and run in up to 21 additional cities, including Paris, Rio, Tokyo, London, Los Angeles, Hawaii, and more, in a limited-edition challenge. Players can unlock new cities by collecting all the World Tour suitcase tokens in their current destination, making each run a chance to explore a new part of the world. The update additionally brings two new collectible travel-themed characters, Loc and Stevie, as well as all-new outfits, boards, and additional rewards.

Subway Surfers' World Tour series was originally introduced into the game in 2013, and has since transformed the game's environment to a new city around the world each month. The series has played an integral role in Subway Surfers' 13-year-long success in the fast-paced world of mobile, ensuring the game continues to feel fresh for its 150 million monthly active players around the globe who look forward to seeing if their city may be featured in-game next.

"With a global player base like Subway Surfers, it's important that everyone feels a personal connection to the game. The World Tour series has allowed us to do just that – cultivating a 'global-local' experience that has contributed largely to the game's lasting success over the past 13 years," said Mathias Gredal Nørvig, CEO of SYBO. "We're excited to celebrate both turning 13 and visiting 200 cities in our World Tour, and are looking forward to Subway Surfers' next chapter as we kick off its teenage years."

