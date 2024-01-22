Posted in: Games, Rocksteady Studios, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: suicide squad

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Releases Third Insider Video

WB Games has released the third in their series of insider videos for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League before it launches.

Article Summary WB Games releases 3rd Insider video for Suicide Squad game before its 2024 launch.

Post-launch content includes new missions themed around DC characters and Elseworlds.

Players can enjoy solo or co-op gameplay with unique abilities for each squad member.

Free story expansions, cosmetic battle pass, and character customizations post-launch.

WB Games and Rocksteady Studios have released the third in their series of Insider videos for Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League ahead of the game's launch. This particular video goes over the game's post-launch content, as players will be getting a number of features that will enhance the game and make some DC fans happy. The game will get season content, with each season will be themed around a different DC character and incorporating alternate realities that have been invaded by Brainiac, which will be known as Elseworlds. The Joker will kick things off in March and will come with new bosses, missions, variants, weapons, and Riddler-themed content. Enjoy the video as the game will be out on February 2, 2024.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Enjoyed as a solo or four-player online cooperative experience, the gameplay reveal provides an in-depth look at the multiplayer mayhem that can ensue, with each Squad member's unique traversal abilities and attacks on full display. Whether players gravitate towards Harley Quinn's wild acrobatics, King Shark's powerful leaping, Deadshot's aerial sharpshooting, or Captain Boomerang's lightning-fast speed force, each character delivers distinct skills specific to their brand of chaos. Furthermore, a behind-the-scenes featurette was released today with members of the Rocksteady Studios team expanding on the world of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and going deeper on core game elements and characters, along with commentary on the process of taking the Squad out of Arkham Asylum and into the dynamic city of tomorrow that is Metropolis.

Additionally, the video touches on the studio's plans for new content after launch. On top of the massive story-driven campaign, vibrant open-world, and action-adventure shooter experience, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will have post-launch content updates to expand the story with new missions and earnable characters, available at no cost. The game will also have a cosmetics-only battle pass system to earn new outfits, emotes, and other items to uniquely customize Squad members.

