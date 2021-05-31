Sumire Gets Released For Both Steam & Nintendo Switch

Indie developer GameTomo has finally released their narrative adventure title Sumire for both Nintendo Switch and Steam. If you haven't checked this one out yet, the game follows a disenchanted girl named Sumire set in a Japanese village who sets off on a single-day journey to find the spirit of her grandmother. Along the way, she encounters many a strange character that leads her off the path, stalls her for time, or catches her eye for being magical creatures of the forest. It's up to you to make choices that once taken, cannot be undone, which will unlock multiple endings as the day comes to a close. We have more info on the game below as its on sale on both platforms until June 2nd.

Sumire is an indie narrative adventure, featuring a one-day journey through a picturesque Japanese village. In this enchanted place, a disenchanted girl named Sumire meets a mischievous spirit who makes her a deal to fulfill her most desired wish. But in order to see this wish come true, she must complete a series of tasks in return, before night falls and this special day reaches its end. Sumire will be able to accept or refuse requests from a variety of characters along her trip. The words spoken or actions taken during these meetings will grant players positive or negative karma, which in turn determine how the day ends. Fans should mull over their choices wisely, as Sumire may not come across the same opportunity twice. Follow Sumire on a series of quests both big and small, given by charming forest creatures, quirky townspeople, and Sumire's own heartfelt needs.

Take or refuse them, but be wary: as the day progresses, your path will change and you may never get the same chance again.

Discover collectibles, bonus items, tests of skill, and other challenges — some hidden, some not.

Explore a variety of lush, beautiful environments rendered in a painterly style.

A one day time limit. With the sky changing from the promise of morning to the soft twilight, all choices are finished when the sky turns to violet.