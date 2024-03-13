Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Summer Game Fest

Summer Game Fest Confirms Livestream Return To YouTube Theater

Summer Game Fest announced their return to the YouTube Theater in 2024, as it will be the home of the livestream ahead of the event.

Article Summary Summer Game Fest to livestream 2024 kickoff from YouTube Theater on June 7.

Tickets for the event available May 7 through Ticketmaster, with a three-hour show.

Expect new game announcements, first-looks, and trailers with over 34 million viewers.

Day of the Devs: SGF Edition to follow, showcasing diverse indie game developers.

Organizers behind Summer Game Fest confirmed this week they will return to the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles for their annual livestream to kick off the event. Last year, the company did a two-hour presentation of trailers to hype many of the games coming out over the next calendar year, and this will be no different as we're looking at what will probably be a three-hour presentation that will include a mix of new video game announcements, first-looks, and trailers. The event will air live on Friday, June 7, starting at 2 p.m. PT on The Game Awards' YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, X, and Steam accounts, as well as through a variety of international partners. Those looking to attend can snag a ticket starting on May 7 at 9 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster. Here's more info from the company on the event.

Summer Game Fest Showcase 2024

Last year's Summer Game Fest showcase, produced by the team behind The Game Awards, delivered more than 34 million global livestreams, up 26% YoY, and over 3.8 million peak concurrent viewers. Featuring guests and games included Ed Boon (Mortal Kombat), Sam Lake (Alan Wake 2), and actor Nicolas Cage (Dead By Daylight), plus a world premiere of new looks and news from Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, Baldur's Gate 3, and the breakout indie-sensation Palworld.

In addition to the live showcase from YouTube Theater on June 7, fans can look forward to other livestreams and events during this year's Summer Game Fest. The full lineup of participants and activities will be announced in the coming months. SGF Play Days, an invite-only media and influencer event in downtown Los Angeles for hands-on gameplay with upcoming games, will return on June 8 – 10, produced by iam8bit.

To further spotlight the ever growing independent game community, Summer Game Fest will continue to team up with Day of the Devs, a non-profit with the mission to celebrate the creativity, diversity and magic of video games. Day of the Devs: SGF Edition will be presented online via livestream immediately following the Summer Game Fest live showcase on June 7. Day of the Devs: SGF Edition will feature more than a dozen incredible games from game developers of all different backgrounds.

