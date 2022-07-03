Summer Games Done Quick 2022 Raises Over $3M

Summer Games Done Quick 2022 closed out last night, and when all was said and done, they raised over $3m on Saturday night. In case you haven't been checking out Twitch this past week, the event was broadcast online as it took place in person for the first time since the pandemic from June 26-July 3 in Bloomington, Minnesota. Throughout the week it was basically a welcome home party as a lot of these gamers hadn't seen each other in over two years, since the last event they held in person which was Awesome Games Done Quick 2020 in Orlando. Everyone worked hard and poured everything they had into making this return a special event, and it was clear the home viewing audience was happy to see them return

By the end of the entire event last night, the organization raised $3.01m in funds, one of the highest amounts in Games Done Quick history. To date that brings their total of funds raised for MSF to over $40m. Organizers also announced that their next Games Done Quick event will be Flame Fatales, the annual all-women speedrunning showcase, which will be taking place online from August 21st-27th. No word yet if Awesome Games Done Quick will be making a physical return this January or not, but we're guessing based on the success of this return, it's certainly being looked into.

Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF) is a private international association founded in 1971. The association is made up mainly of doctors and health sector workers and is also open to other professions which might help in achieving its aims. Their mission is to provide lifesaving medical care to those most in need. MSF provides assistance to populations in distress, to victims of natural or man-made disasters, and to victims of armed conflict. They do so irrespective of race, religion, creed, or political convictions.